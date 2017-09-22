Saudi ministry organizes National Day celebrations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs is planning a variety of social events to mark the country’s 87th National Day.

Different regional and city municipalities have already completed the preparations for various activities geared toward citizens.

Events in Riyadh region include the formation of a “human flag,” a marathon and cycling competition.

Riyadh Municipality has also instructed companies, hotels, malls and building owners to illuminate buildings with green lights on National Day. The Municipality has already installed green lights, 4,000 flags, and balloons in streets, bridges and squares.

Al-Taif Municipality is installing LED green lights in the main streets and squares, and will hold a national rally in cooperation with other parts of the public sector.

The Eastern Region Municipality plans a festival made up of more than 50 different events, while Makkah Municipality will organize public activities across many districts.

