  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi ministry organizes National Day celebrations

Arab News |
Al Ahsa Municipality hosts the "National Tala" event in celebration of the National Day 87 of the Kingdom. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs is planning a variety of social events to mark the country’s 87th National Day.
Different regional and city municipalities have already completed the preparations for various activities geared toward citizens.
Events in Riyadh region include the formation of a “human flag,” a marathon and cycling competition.
Riyadh Municipality has also instructed companies, hotels, malls and building owners to illuminate buildings with green lights on National Day. The Municipality has already installed green lights, 4,000 flags, and balloons in streets, bridges and squares.
Al-Taif Municipality is installing LED green lights in the main streets and squares, and will hold a national rally in cooperation with other parts of the public sector.
The Eastern Region Municipality plans a festival made up of more than 50 different events, while Makkah Municipality will organize public activities across many districts.

Related Articles

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs is planning a variety of social events to mark the country’s 87th National Day.
Different regional and city municipalities have already completed the preparations for various activities geared toward citizens.
Events in Riyadh region include the formation of a “human flag,” a marathon and cycling competition.
Riyadh Municipality has also instructed companies, hotels, malls and building owners to illuminate buildings with green lights on National Day. The Municipality has already installed green lights, 4,000 flags, and balloons in streets, bridges and squares.
Al-Taif Municipality is installing LED green lights in the main streets and squares, and will hold a national rally in cooperation with other parts of the public sector.
The Eastern Region Municipality plans a festival made up of more than 50 different events, while Makkah Municipality will organize public activities across many districts.
Tags: Saudi National Day 2017

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

National Day celebrations include 27 events in 17 cities across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made extensive arrangements to celebrate its 87th National Day in a...

Saudi leaders taking great efforts to shore up unity of Muslims worldwide

RIYADH: Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, president of the Board of Grievances and Board of...

National Day celebrations include 27 events in 17 cities across Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders taking great efforts to shore up unity of Muslims worldwide
CIB: National Day represents the history of a struggle to establish modern state
UAE launches #together_forever for Saudi National Day
Saudi ministry organizes National Day celebrations
Madinah prepares for Kingdom’s 87th National Day
Latest News
National Day celebrations include 27 events in 17 cities across Saudi Arabia
47 views
Saudi leaders taking great efforts to shore up unity of Muslims worldwide
13 views
CIB: National Day represents the history of a struggle to establish modern state
14 views
UAE launches #together_forever for Saudi National Day
28 views
Saudi ministry organizes National Day celebrations
30 views
Madinah prepares for Kingdom’s 87th National Day
17 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR