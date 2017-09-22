  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

UAE launches #together_forever for Saudi National Day

ARAB NEWS |
The UAE’s airports organized special programs to celebrate the Saudi National Day.
RIYADH: The UAE has launched the hashtag #together_forever to celebrate the Saudi National Day.
Emiratis are using the hashtag on social media to express brotherly feelings toward Saudis and commend strong bilateral ties.
The official Emirati news agency WAM published a video on its Twitter account titled: “The UAE and KSA: A Model for Brotherly Relations.”
The video highlights Emirati participation in Saudi National Day celebrations, including raising the Saudi flag on the control tower at Abu Dhabi Airport, receiving Saudi travelers with flowers and gifts, and Dubai Airport issuing a special seal with the Kingdom’s logo.
Dubai’s police force has also taken part in the celebrations by putting the hashtag on patrol cars and on its social media accounts.
Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Marri, Dubai’s police chief, praised the strong bilateral relations and congratulated the Saudi people and leadership on this occasion.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE, used the hashtag in tweets on his official Twitter account, with a photo of him with King Salman.
“The happiness of the Kingdom on its National Day is the happiness of the UAE and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

