CIB: National Day represents the history of a struggle to establish modern state

RIYADH: Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussayan, head of the Control and Investigation Body (CIB), said that the Saudi National Day represents the history of a struggle that established its foundations during the period of the late King Abdul Aziz, who united Saudis and established a modern state based on the Qur’an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Thus, the culture of construction and civilization in the Kingdom began with the great achievements during his reign that continued during the reign of his sons, Saud, Faisal, Khalid, Fahd and Abdullah, and until the present with the achievements of King Salman.

In his statement to mark the 87th National Day, Al-Hussayan said: “The Kingdom is celebrating its national day and anniversary of establishment, under the reign of King Salman.”

He said: “The achievements and solicitations never stop in order to achieve an overall advancement in the fields of development, services, administration, culture, education and many others. Late King Abdul Aziz made sure to respond to his people’s demands and needs to provide a life of dignity, comfort and security, and took the responsibility to develop all sectors, giving people the opportunity to invest and support the national economy.”

Al-Hussayan added: “The CIB is one of the control bodies that was granted the king’s support. It was financially supported by the right amounts and necessary positions to continue achieving its goals of reform and control.”

The CIB made an annual report of its achievements of the past fiscal year, through its main body and 28 branches in some regions and districts, regarding its control on governmental bodies and the work of governmental and non-governmental authorities that provided services to pilgrims and visitors during Hajj and Umrah seasons.”

Al-Hussayan said that the CIB also investigated and prosecuted administrative and financial violations and continued investigating functional crimes such as bribery, embezzlement, forgery and influence peddling.

He said the CIB acted in cooperation with governmental bodies in executing projects such as building constructio and recruitment and training of staff as part of its efforts to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030. To promote this cooperation, Al-Hussayan said the CIB participated in 75 joint committees. It presided over nine of these committees.

The CIB develops a number of plans to be carried out in governmental bodies each year to ensure their operational efficiency, he added.

The CIB made 58,593 inspection tours of governmental bodies and monitored 577,901 employees to ensure they are not late or absent.

The CIB also inspected rented buildings to ensure that they are rented for the claimed purpose. It reported the violations to relevant authorities, helping them to adopt the right measures.

The CIB followed up on developmental plans and projects funded by the budget, and inspected governmental and private companies that provide various services to pilgrims during Hajj.

Overall, the CIB handled 10,109 criminal and disciplinary cases, of which, 97 percent were satisfactorily resolved.

