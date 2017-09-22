Saudi National Day celebrations to feature 27 major events in 17 cities across Kingdom

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made extensive arrangements to celebrate its 87th National Day in a fitting manner throughout the Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced that elaborate preparations were being made to unveil 27 diverse festivities across 17 cities within Saudi Arabia to mark the National Day.

Celebrations will begin on Thursday and run through Monday, starting from Jeddah. They will also be held in Dammam, Riyadh, Hail, Alkhobar, Jazan, Abha, Onaiza, Tabuk, Sakaka, Jubail, Yanbu, Hafr Al-Batain, Hofuf, Madinah and Najran.

During a press discussion on Wednesday at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh, it was revealed that programs and events are in line with Vision 2030. Citizens and expatriates will have the opportunity to enjoy a chain of related events, which will highlight the country’s achievements through an eclectic combination of sports events, cultural shows, fireworks and concerts

To light up Saudi Arabia’s horizon with high technology, the GEA has organized laser shows and vibrant firework displays.

There will be aerobatics and animated smoke shows in the sky, all displayed in harmony alongside a variety of the country’s national music.

The Kingdom Tower in Riyadh will be lit up against the night skies with a display of fireworks and the largest HD projection on a tower in the world.

To depict the country’s culture, the GEA will be presenting an operetta “National Epic” at the King Fahd Stadium, highlighting the history of Saudi Arabia; holograms will dance on the water signifying the stories of the Kingdom’s rich culture and history.

A festival in Madinah — “A Nation’s Smile” — will combine the story of the country with a historical past and a brighter future

Eleven Saudi and Gulf music artists will entertain the audience at the Al-Johara Stadium in Jeddah. The participating artists will include Mohamed Abdo, Majed Al-Mohandes, Aseel Abu Baker, Abdulmajeed Abdullah, Tala Salamah, Abadi Al-Johar, Hussein Al-Jasmi and Abdullah Al-Rowaished.

Other events lined up during the five-day celebrations include car festivals, sports and folklore shows, bazaars, fashion shows, dancing fountains, parades, hot air balloon rides and even the Jungle Book play. Organizers will harness high-end technologies including 3D shows, LEDs and HD projections — the results promise to be magnificent.

The GEA is a government-sanctioned body based on the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program. The authority looks to develop, promote, regulate and fund a competitive entertainment infrastructure in the Kingdom, partnering with both government bodies and the private sector to achieve these ambitions.

Five days in the Saudi calendar that will make history should not be missed. The GEA said a full program of all its activities are available at www.Roznamah.sa.

