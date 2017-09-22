  • Search form

Business & Economy

Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia

Reuters |
Above, an aircraft flies over a Boeing 777-300ER airplane of China Airlines during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris. (Reuters)
BENGALURU: Boeing said it sees demand for new airplanes worth $650 billion (SR2.44 billion) in Southeast Asia over the next two decades.
The world’s biggest plane maker projected a demand for 4,210 new airplanes in the region over the next 20 years, adding it saw annual traffic growth in Southeast Asia at 6.2 percent.
Single-aisle airplanes, like the 737 MAX, would account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries, Boeing said in a statement on Thursday.
The low-cost business model would further continue to be a driver of traffic growth in Southeast Asia, it noted.
The company sees worldwide demand at 41,030 new airplanes over the next two decades.

