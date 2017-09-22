  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Ex-Australia PM ‘headbutted’ amid heated gay marriage campaign

Offbeat

Ex-Australia PM ‘headbutted’ amid heated gay marriage campaign

AFP |
A mural depicting former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott during a wedding ceremony where he is both the groom and bride is displayed on a cafe wall in Sydney. (AP)
SYDNEY: A man wearing a “yes” badge headbutted former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott while he was campaigning against legalizing gay marriage, the ex-leader said Friday, fueling fears a heated postal vote on the issue could turn violent.
Up to 15 million Australians taking part in the voluntary postal ballot can choose “yes” or “no” on whether gay marriage should be legalized, with the results to be released in mid-November.
Abbott, an outspoken critic of such unions, said he was in Hobart in south Tasmania on Thursday when a man approached wanting to shake his hand, but then headbutted him instead.
“I held out my hand. He grabbed my hand and turned it into a headbutt. Now, he was, of course, wearing a ‘yes’ badge,” Abbott told reporters in Hobart on Friday.
“I worry about the brave new world of same-sex marriage if this is how some of the people who are most enthusiastically working for it are behaving with such bullying and intimidatory fashion.”
The 59-year-old suffered minor injuries to his lip but “didn’t require medical assistance”, Tasmania Police Commander Tony Cerritelli told reporters.
Abbott, long renowned for his conservative views, was the prime minister from 2013 to 2015, when he was deposed by current leader Malcolm Turnbull — a moderate who supports marriage equality.
Turnbull on Friday condemned the alleged headbutt, adding that “one incident is one too many”.
“However, it’s important to remember that overwhelmingly Australians are engaging in this debate respectfully and harmoniously,” he said.
Leading “yes” campaigner Alex Greenwich, an independent New South Wales state MP, said there was “no room for any disrespect either physical or verbal in this national debate”.
Concern the vote could unleash abuse and homophobic slurs saw parliament pass election-style safeguards restricting campaign material that might be misleading and deceptive during the ballot period.
The incident occurred as pop star Elton John, who is performing a series of shows in northern Queensland which was devastated by a category-four cyclone earlier this year, called on Australians to embrace marriage equality.
“I love Australia. I love its spirit, its lack of pretense, its passion. I hope it can embrace the honesty and courage that seeks gay marriage as an expression not of desire but of love,” he wrote on Facebook late Thursday.
The postal survey is non-binding but Turnbull has vowed to hold a vote in parliament if the majority of Australians choose “yes”.
SYDNEY: A man wearing a “yes” badge headbutted former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott while he was campaigning against legalizing gay marriage, the ex-leader said Friday, fueling fears a heated postal vote on the issue could turn violent.
Up to 15 million Australians taking part in the voluntary postal ballot can choose “yes” or “no” on whether gay marriage should be legalized, with the results to be released in mid-November.
Abbott, an outspoken critic of such unions, said he was in Hobart in south Tasmania on Thursday when a man approached wanting to shake his hand, but then headbutted him instead.
“I held out my hand. He grabbed my hand and turned it into a headbutt. Now, he was, of course, wearing a ‘yes’ badge,” Abbott told reporters in Hobart on Friday.
“I worry about the brave new world of same-sex marriage if this is how some of the people who are most enthusiastically working for it are behaving with such bullying and intimidatory fashion.”
The 59-year-old suffered minor injuries to his lip but “didn’t require medical assistance”, Tasmania Police Commander Tony Cerritelli told reporters.
Abbott, long renowned for his conservative views, was the prime minister from 2013 to 2015, when he was deposed by current leader Malcolm Turnbull — a moderate who supports marriage equality.
Turnbull on Friday condemned the alleged headbutt, adding that “one incident is one too many”.
“However, it’s important to remember that overwhelmingly Australians are engaging in this debate respectfully and harmoniously,” he said.
Leading “yes” campaigner Alex Greenwich, an independent New South Wales state MP, said there was “no room for any disrespect either physical or verbal in this national debate”.
Concern the vote could unleash abuse and homophobic slurs saw parliament pass election-style safeguards restricting campaign material that might be misleading and deceptive during the ballot period.
The incident occurred as pop star Elton John, who is performing a series of shows in northern Queensland which was devastated by a category-four cyclone earlier this year, called on Australians to embrace marriage equality.
“I love Australia. I love its spirit, its lack of pretense, its passion. I hope it can embrace the honesty and courage that seeks gay marriage as an expression not of desire but of love,” he wrote on Facebook late Thursday.
The postal survey is non-binding but Turnbull has vowed to hold a vote in parliament if the majority of Australians choose “yes”.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Ex-Australia PM ‘headbutted’ amid heated gay marriage campaign

SYDNEY: A man wearing a “yes” badge headbutted former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott while...

Emma Stone honed dance skills to play tennis great Billie Jean King

LOS ANGELES: Emma Stone admits she has never been a sports player, so when she was asked to play...

Ex-Australia PM ‘headbutted’ amid heated gay marriage campaign
Emma Stone honed dance skills to play tennis great Billie Jean King
Japanese video gaming adapting new tech for familiar titles
Woman in Kevin Hart scandal denies being an extortionist
Bernie Casey, pro football player turned actor, dies
VIDEO: ‘Suicidal’ man pulled to safety from balcony by rescue workers
Latest News
Ex-Australia PM ‘headbutted’ amid heated gay marriage campaign
Catalonia closes ranks against Spain in referendum row
11 views
Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia
17 views
Hope fades in search for Mexico quake survivors
15 views
China hits back at S&P’s ‘mistaken’ credit downgrade
18 views
Mexico shocked by news: Girl trapped in rubble didn’t exist
206 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR