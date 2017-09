A handout picture provided by the Russian Defence Ministry on September 14, 2017 shows a Russian cruise missile launching from a submarine at an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea. The Russian Defence Ministry launched cruise missiles from submarines in the Mediterranean on September 14, 2017, aimed at Islamic State targets in eastern Syria.(AFP)

MOSCOW: Russian submarines have fired missiles at militant targets in Syria’s Idlib province, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on Friday.

The submarines launched the missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, the ministry was cited as saying.

