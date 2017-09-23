We understand the true meaning of pride, respect for our founder’s efforts: Saudi Interior minister

RIYADH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior, considered National Day “an occasion to understand the true meaning of pride and respect for the efforts exerted by our ancestors to achieve development, growth and prosperity, which was the founder king’s wish.”

In a speech he delivered on this occasion, the prince said: “This day means a lot to us, for it is the day when the late-founder, King Abdul Aziz, unified the Kingdom, made it a stable and safe place, and abolished poverty.”

He added: “One of the best things we have in the Kingdom is stability, which is considered the most important factor that helped the state grow, thrive and develop to become an internationally pioneering state. Today the Kingdom continues to develop with Vision 2030 aiming to boost its economy.

“The Kingdom, since its establishment, has exerted all possible efforts to serve Saudis, expatriates, and pilgrims from all over the world, and preserve the sacred sites. It faced the most difficult and dangerous challenges that threatened the security of many states, such as terrorism that disrupted regional stability and security.

“However, the Kingdom was able to thwart many terrorist plans and dismantle terrorist networks thanks to the government’s support of the Ministry of Interior and the security forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, Mohammed bin Ali Kuman, said that Saudi national day is a unique historic occasion that makes all Saudis proud.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on the occasion of the 87th National Day, Kuman said: “How could it not be? It is the day founder late King Abdul Aziz unified the Kingdom and dedicated his life so Saudis could have a safe and stable life.”

He added: “We celebrate this great day as the Kingdom is proceeding steadily toward a promising future. Despite the regional challenges, security threats and political volatility, the Kingdom, under the guidance of King Salman and the crown prince, was able to prove to the whole world that it is capable of overcoming all possible obstacles, reinforcing security and stability, and coming up with many developmental projects.”

