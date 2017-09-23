  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 59 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Brazil army deploys in Rio slum as drug-related violence worsens

World

Brazil army deploys in Rio slum as drug-related violence worsens

Reuters |
Soldiers walk past men drinking beer during an operation in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday. (AP)
RIO DE JANEIRO: Hundreds of Brazilian soldiers poured into Rio de Janeiro’s Rocinha slum on Friday in a bid to help the cash-strapped state government quell the drug-related violence that authorities blamed for at least four deaths and several injuries there this week.
The army deployed 950 troops in the sprawling favela, responding to a request from the Rio state government, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told local television.
In the past week, 60 criminals are believed to have launched an effort to dominate the drug trade in the area, not far from some of the city’s most expensive real estate, and shootings were reported there on Friday morning, according to local media.
The violence in Rocinha is one more sign of the backsliding since the launch of a “pacification” program in 2008 to reduce violence by pushing out drug gangs and setting up permanent outposts in the city’s more than 1,000 favelas.
Police struggled to maintain security gains in favelas in the run-up to the 2016 Olympics in Rio and have continued to lose ground as a fiscal crisis in the city and state lead to cutbacks in spending on police and other essential services.
The military operation in Rocinha on Friday disrupted transportation and businesses in the area, with some schools closing or paring back operations.
“I was going to work and suddenly the police closed off the tunnel in Rocinha and started to patrol with guns. There was a panic at the mouth of the tunnel and I saw people running and heard gunfire,” one witness told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
“I’m still shaking now.”
The outbreak of violence is happening in the midst of the Rock in Rio music festival at the far south end of the city, which has drawn thousands of people with musical acts including Fergie and Aerosmith.
Broadcaster GloboNews on Friday showed relatively calm scenes of matte green military trucks filing down roads into the favela, including soldiers riding on trucks and motorcycles holding assault rifles.
There are up to 10,000 troops in Rio de Janeiro who could be mobilized if needed, the defense ministry said.
“We’re not going to back off in Rocinha,” the governor of Rio state Luiz Fernando Pezao told journalists.

Related Articles

RIO DE JANEIRO: Hundreds of Brazilian soldiers poured into Rio de Janeiro’s Rocinha slum on Friday in a bid to help the cash-strapped state government quell the drug-related violence that authorities blamed for at least four deaths and several injuries there this week.
The army deployed 950 troops in the sprawling favela, responding to a request from the Rio state government, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told local television.
In the past week, 60 criminals are believed to have launched an effort to dominate the drug trade in the area, not far from some of the city’s most expensive real estate, and shootings were reported there on Friday morning, according to local media.
The violence in Rocinha is one more sign of the backsliding since the launch of a “pacification” program in 2008 to reduce violence by pushing out drug gangs and setting up permanent outposts in the city’s more than 1,000 favelas.
Police struggled to maintain security gains in favelas in the run-up to the 2016 Olympics in Rio and have continued to lose ground as a fiscal crisis in the city and state lead to cutbacks in spending on police and other essential services.
The military operation in Rocinha on Friday disrupted transportation and businesses in the area, with some schools closing or paring back operations.
“I was going to work and suddenly the police closed off the tunnel in Rocinha and started to patrol with guns. There was a panic at the mouth of the tunnel and I saw people running and heard gunfire,” one witness told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
“I’m still shaking now.”
The outbreak of violence is happening in the midst of the Rock in Rio music festival at the far south end of the city, which has drawn thousands of people with musical acts including Fergie and Aerosmith.
Broadcaster GloboNews on Friday showed relatively calm scenes of matte green military trucks filing down roads into the favela, including soldiers riding on trucks and motorcycles holding assault rifles.
There are up to 10,000 troops in Rio de Janeiro who could be mobilized if needed, the defense ministry said.
“We’re not going to back off in Rocinha,” the governor of Rio state Luiz Fernando Pezao told journalists.
Tags: Brazil Rio de Janeiro Brazilian soldiers drugs

Comments

MORE FROM World

China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea

SHANGHAI: China said on Saturday it will ban exports of some petroleum products to North Korea, as...

North Korea ‘more opaque’ after YouTube propaganda ban: monitors

SEOUL: North Korea has become “more opaque” to the outside world following a decision by YouTube to...

China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea
North Korea ‘more opaque’ after YouTube propaganda ban: monitors
Foreigners killed in Mexico quake from Taiwan, Korea and Spain
Amnesty says fires continue at Rohingya villages in Myanmar
US Senator McCain opposes Obamacare repeal bill, a possible fatal blow
Trump lashes back at ‘madman’ Kim; Russian FM seeks end to ‘kindergarten fight’
Latest News
Russia keen on more OPEC cooperation on oil output cap
5 views
China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chipmaker
7 views
Moody’s downgrades UK’s rating on Brexit fear, growth concerns
12 views
Tennis: Kerber stunned by Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo
31 views
Iran tests new missile defying US warnings
100 views
China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea
80 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR