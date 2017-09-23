  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • New Zealand polls open as record numbers of voters cast ballots in advance

World

New Zealand polls open as record numbers of voters cast ballots in advance

Reuters |
A file combo taken in Wellington on December 5, 2016, shows New Zealand's National Party prime minister Bill English (L) and a file photo of opposition Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern (R) taken in Wellington on August 1, 2017. (AFP)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand went to the polls to choose the make-up of its fifty-second Parliament on Saturday, in a close-run race between the governing National Party and the opposition Labour Party.
Doors to the polling booths opened at 0900 local time, though a record number of voters had already cast their ballots in advance. Voting would end at 1900 and the country’s Electoral Commission would start releasing results half an hour later.
The center-left Labour Party, led by recently appointed 37-year-old leader Jacinda Ardern, was vying against incumbent National. The center-right governing party, led by 55-year-old Bill English, had been in power for almost a decade.
Around 986,000 ballots have already been cast, accounting for almost a third of the 3.2 million New Zealanders on the electoral rolls.
“Special votes,” which includes ballots from New Zealanders overseas and those who vote outside their home constituencies, will only be released on Oct. 7.
These could have a considerable impact on the outcome, given New Zealand’s large diaspora, and accounted for around 12 percent of the vote in the 2014 election.
New Zealand uses a German-style proportional representation system in which a party, or combination of parties, needs 61 of Parliament’s 120 members — usually about 48 percent of the vote — to form a government. This means that minor parties often play an influential role in determining which major party governs.

Related Articles

WELLINGTON: New Zealand went to the polls to choose the make-up of its fifty-second Parliament on Saturday, in a close-run race between the governing National Party and the opposition Labour Party.
Doors to the polling booths opened at 0900 local time, though a record number of voters had already cast their ballots in advance. Voting would end at 1900 and the country’s Electoral Commission would start releasing results half an hour later.
The center-left Labour Party, led by recently appointed 37-year-old leader Jacinda Ardern, was vying against incumbent National. The center-right governing party, led by 55-year-old Bill English, had been in power for almost a decade.
Around 986,000 ballots have already been cast, accounting for almost a third of the 3.2 million New Zealanders on the electoral rolls.
“Special votes,” which includes ballots from New Zealanders overseas and those who vote outside their home constituencies, will only be released on Oct. 7.
These could have a considerable impact on the outcome, given New Zealand’s large diaspora, and accounted for around 12 percent of the vote in the 2014 election.
New Zealand uses a German-style proportional representation system in which a party, or combination of parties, needs 61 of Parliament’s 120 members — usually about 48 percent of the vote — to form a government. This means that minor parties often play an influential role in determining which major party governs.
Tags: WELLINGTON New Zealand Labour Party

Comments

MORE FROM World

China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea

SHANGHAI: China said on Saturday it will ban exports of some petroleum products to North Korea, as...

North Korea ‘more opaque’ after YouTube propaganda ban: monitors

SEOUL: North Korea has become “more opaque” to the outside world following a decision by YouTube to...

China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea
North Korea ‘more opaque’ after YouTube propaganda ban: monitors
Foreigners killed in Mexico quake from Taiwan, Korea and Spain
Amnesty says fires continue at Rohingya villages in Myanmar
US Senator McCain opposes Obamacare repeal bill, a possible fatal blow
Trump lashes back at ‘madman’ Kim; Russian FM seeks end to ‘kindergarten fight’
Latest News
Russia keen on more OPEC cooperation on oil output cap
1 views
China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chipmaker
5 views
Moody’s downgrades UK’s rating on Brexit fear, growth concerns
12 views
Tennis: Kerber stunned by Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo
30 views
Iran tests new missile defying US warnings
95 views
China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea
77 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR