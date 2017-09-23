  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Foreigners killed in Mexico quake from Taiwan, Korea and Spain

World

Foreigners killed in Mexico quake from Taiwan, Korea and Spain

AFP |
Rescue workers continue to search for survivors in a collapsed building in Mexico City. (AFP)
MEXICO CITY: The bodies of eight foreigners have been recovered from the rubble of the quake that struck Mexico City, officials said Friday.
The remains were those of four Taiwanese women, a Korean man, a Spanish man, a Panamanian woman and an Argentine man, Mexico’s high court said in a statement citing information from the forensic institute.
The statement did not detail when the bodies were recovered, or from where.
They were among nearly 300 people killed by the powerful, 7.1-magnitude earthquake that parts of Mexico City and nearby regions on Tuesday.
In the capital, the quake toppled 39 buildings, mostly in a central area with older construction that is popular with tourists and foreigners living in the city, and also in the south.
The court statement said the bodies of the foreigners were pulled “from the rubble caused by the earthquake on Tuesday.”
It also said that no more bodies had been delivered to the morgue operated by the forensic institute for identification since Thursday.
All but one of the 65 corpses examined by the service have been handed over to next of kin, it said.
The remaining unidentified body was that of a woman pulled from a collapsed building in the chic neighborhood of Condesa.

Related Articles

MEXICO CITY: The bodies of eight foreigners have been recovered from the rubble of the quake that struck Mexico City, officials said Friday.
The remains were those of four Taiwanese women, a Korean man, a Spanish man, a Panamanian woman and an Argentine man, Mexico’s high court said in a statement citing information from the forensic institute.
The statement did not detail when the bodies were recovered, or from where.
They were among nearly 300 people killed by the powerful, 7.1-magnitude earthquake that parts of Mexico City and nearby regions on Tuesday.
In the capital, the quake toppled 39 buildings, mostly in a central area with older construction that is popular with tourists and foreigners living in the city, and also in the south.
The court statement said the bodies of the foreigners were pulled “from the rubble caused by the earthquake on Tuesday.”
It also said that no more bodies had been delivered to the morgue operated by the forensic institute for identification since Thursday.
All but one of the 65 corpses examined by the service have been handed over to next of kin, it said.
The remaining unidentified body was that of a woman pulled from a collapsed building in the chic neighborhood of Condesa.
Tags: Mexico Mexico earthquake quake

Comments

MORE FROM World

Fires rage in Rakhine as Myanmar army blames Rohingya for mosque blast

SITTWE, Myanmar: Myanmar’s army chief on Saturday blamed Rohinyga militants for an explosion...

Britain’s minister for London slams “blanket ban” on Uber

LONDON: A British government minister has criticized the London authorities for deciding to strip...

Fires rage in Rakhine as Myanmar army blames Rohingya for mosque blast
Britain’s minister for London slams “blanket ban” on Uber
Bangladesh grants bail to two detained Myanmar journalists
China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea
North Korea ‘more opaque’ after YouTube propaganda ban: monitors
Foreigners killed in Mexico quake from Taiwan, Korea and Spain
Latest News
Twitter competition for best 87th Saudi National Day video intensifies
12 views
India’s drug prices regulator calls for better oversight of private hospitals
17 views
Yasir in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests
26 views
Fires rage in Rakhine as Myanmar army blames Rohingya for mosque blast
78 views
Britain’s minister for London slams “blanket ban” on Uber
59 views
EU leaders want clarity on citizens, Brexit financial terms and Ireland
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR