  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iran tests new missile defying US warnings

AFP |
The new Iranian long-range missile Khoramshahr, front, is displayed during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the 1980-1988 war with Iraq on September 22. (AFP)
TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.
State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade in Tehran on Friday.
It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.
The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested “soon”.
Previous Iranian missile launches have triggered US sanctions and accusations that they violate the spirit of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.
President Donald Trump has threatened to bin the agreement over the issue, saying that Iran’s missile program could give it the technical knowhow for a delivery system for a nuclear warhead when a sunset clause in the deal expires in 2025.
He is due to report to Congress on October 15 on whether or not he believes Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.
If he decides that it is not, it could open the way for renewed US sanctions and perhaps the collapse of the agreement.
Trump said on Wednesday he had made his decision but was not yet ready to reveal it.

Related Articles

TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.
State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade in Tehran on Friday.
It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.
The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested “soon”.
Previous Iranian missile launches have triggered US sanctions and accusations that they violate the spirit of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.
President Donald Trump has threatened to bin the agreement over the issue, saying that Iran’s missile program could give it the technical knowhow for a delivery system for a nuclear warhead when a sunset clause in the deal expires in 2025.
He is due to report to Congress on October 15 on whether or not he believes Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.
If he decides that it is not, it could open the way for renewed US sanctions and perhaps the collapse of the agreement.
Trump said on Wednesday he had made his decision but was not yet ready to reveal it.
Tags: economy Iran US nuclear Khoramshahr

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iraqi Kurdish leader delays independence vote announcement

ERBIL, Iraq: Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani on Saturday delayed a scheduled news conference on...

Iran tests new missile defying US warnings

TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in...

Iraqi Kurdish leader delays independence vote announcement
Iran tests new missile defying US warnings
Tribes, tradition stand in way of Iraq police
UAE says Iran violates ‘letter and spirit’ of nuclear deal
Vote to go ahead: Barzani aide says ‘we have the right to separate’
Defiant Iran unveils latest missile
Latest News
Wozniacki batters Muguruza to reach Tokyo final
Twitter competition for best 87th Saudi National Day video intensifies
65 views
India’s drug prices regulator calls for better oversight of private hospitals
44 views
Yasir in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests
45 views
Fires rage in Rakhine as Myanmar army blames Rohingya for mosque blast
132 views
Britain’s minister for London slams “blanket ban” on Uber
90 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR