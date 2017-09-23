  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Tennis: Kerber stunned by Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo

Sports

Tennis: Kerber stunned by Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo

AFP |
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia returns a shot to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo. (AP)
TOKYO: Former world number one Angelique Kerber suffered an upset 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 defeat by big-hitting Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Pan Pacific Open semifinals on Saturday.
Seventh seed Kerber looked in danger of being blown away after losing the first eight games in the Tokyo sunshine.
But the German recovered from 6-0, 5-2 down to pinch the second-set tiebreak as Pavlyuchenkova’s game suddenly unraveled, the Russian slamming her racquet to the ground in disgust.
Kerber, who has slipped back to 14th in the world since winning last year’s Australian and US Open titles, clinched the breaker 7-4 with a fierce serve down the middle.
The 29-year-old Kerber, a former Tokyo finalist, then quickly raced to a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, only to be pegged back once more.
But Pavlyuchenkova seized the decisive break in the seventh game with a superb backhand drive volley, the same bludgeoning shot she unleashed to seal victory after a little over two hours.
Newly crowned world number one Garbine Muguruza was playing defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in Saturday’s second semifinal.

Related Articles

TOKYO: Former world number one Angelique Kerber suffered an upset 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 defeat by big-hitting Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Pan Pacific Open semifinals on Saturday.
Seventh seed Kerber looked in danger of being blown away after losing the first eight games in the Tokyo sunshine.
But the German recovered from 6-0, 5-2 down to pinch the second-set tiebreak as Pavlyuchenkova’s game suddenly unraveled, the Russian slamming her racquet to the ground in disgust.
Kerber, who has slipped back to 14th in the world since winning last year’s Australian and US Open titles, clinched the breaker 7-4 with a fierce serve down the middle.
The 29-year-old Kerber, a former Tokyo finalist, then quickly raced to a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, only to be pegged back once more.
But Pavlyuchenkova seized the decisive break in the seventh game with a superb backhand drive volley, the same bludgeoning shot she unleashed to seal victory after a little over two hours.
Newly crowned world number one Garbine Muguruza was playing defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in Saturday’s second semifinal.
Tags: sports tennis Angelique Kerber Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Wozniacki batters Muguruza to reach Tokyo final

TOKYO: Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki flattened world number one Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0...

Yasir in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

LAHORE: Pakistan’s prolific leg-spinner Yasir Shah passed a late fitness test Saturday to join the...

Wozniacki batters Muguruza to reach Tokyo final
Yasir in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests
Badminton: Viktor Axelsen reaches Japan Open final, faces Lee Chong Wei
Tennis: Kerber stunned by Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo
Rams rack up big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Rossi ready for pain game, 21 days after double leg break
Latest News
Wozniacki batters Muguruza to reach Tokyo final
Twitter competition for best 87th Saudi National Day video intensifies
65 views
India’s drug prices regulator calls for better oversight of private hospitals
44 views
Yasir in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests
45 views
Fires rage in Rakhine as Myanmar army blames Rohingya for mosque blast
132 views
Britain’s minister for London slams “blanket ban” on Uber
90 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR