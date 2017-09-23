  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Bangladesh grants bail to two detained Myanmar journalists

World

Bangladesh grants bail to two detained Myanmar journalists

Reuters |
Myanmar Journalists Minzayar Oo, left, and Hkun Lat, who were detained in Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy: social media)
DHAKA: Two journalists from Myanmar, who had been detained in Bangladesh while reporting on the influx of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, have been released on bail, a police official said on Saturday.
The journalists, Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat, were detained in early September in the Cox’s Bazar border region of Bangladesh, where refugees are arriving from Myanmar to escape a military offensive against insurgents.
“A court granted them bail, but they can’t go back to their country now,” police official Ranajit Kumar Barua, told Reuters by telephone, adding that the court would decide whether the two could leave the country at a separate hearing which may take place sometime in the next week.
A lawyer for the two journalists also confirmed their release, but did not provide any further detail.
Bangladesh police had said that the pair were detained for engaging in journalistic work for a German magazine, while on tourist visas.
More than 422,000 refugees from Myanmar have poured into Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered a Myanmar army crackdown in response.
Germany’s GEO magazine, which had assigned Minzayar Oo to cover the Rohingya crisis, said he had traveled to Bangladesh on Sept. 6, and was detained the next day.
Minzayar Oo is one of Myanmar’s most prominent photographers and has worked for various media outlets, covering the country’s emergence from military rule. He has previously worked as a contractor with Reuters.
Hkun Lat is also a well-known photographer in Myanmar and has won prizes for his coverage of conflict in frontier regions.
DHAKA: Two journalists from Myanmar, who had been detained in Bangladesh while reporting on the influx of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, have been released on bail, a police official said on Saturday.
The journalists, Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat, were detained in early September in the Cox’s Bazar border region of Bangladesh, where refugees are arriving from Myanmar to escape a military offensive against insurgents.
“A court granted them bail, but they can’t go back to their country now,” police official Ranajit Kumar Barua, told Reuters by telephone, adding that the court would decide whether the two could leave the country at a separate hearing which may take place sometime in the next week.
A lawyer for the two journalists also confirmed their release, but did not provide any further detail.
Bangladesh police had said that the pair were detained for engaging in journalistic work for a German magazine, while on tourist visas.
More than 422,000 refugees from Myanmar have poured into Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered a Myanmar army crackdown in response.
Germany’s GEO magazine, which had assigned Minzayar Oo to cover the Rohingya crisis, said he had traveled to Bangladesh on Sept. 6, and was detained the next day.
Minzayar Oo is one of Myanmar’s most prominent photographers and has worked for various media outlets, covering the country’s emergence from military rule. He has previously worked as a contractor with Reuters.
Hkun Lat is also a well-known photographer in Myanmar and has won prizes for his coverage of conflict in frontier regions.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Anxiety as Mexico mounts last-ditch search for quake survivors

MEXICO CITY: Mexican rescuers were working through the early hours Saturday in a desperate search...

Strong 6.2 magnitude quake shakes central Mexico: quake monitors

MEXICO CITY: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico on Saturday days after a...

Anxiety as Mexico mounts last-ditch search for quake survivors
Strong 6.2 magnitude quake shakes central Mexico: quake monitors
Fires rage in Rakhine as Myanmar army blames Rohingya for mosque blast
Britain’s minister for London slams “blanket ban” on Uber
Bangladesh grants bail to two detained Myanmar journalists
China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea
Latest News
On an overheating planet, parched nations look to the clouds
Google, Snapchat go green on Kingdom’s 87th National Day
133 views
Anxiety as Mexico mounts last-ditch search for quake survivors
22 views
Strong 6.2 magnitude quake shakes central Mexico: quake monitors
35 views
Kurdish delegation heads to Baghdad for dialogue in parallel with independence vote -official
91 views
Lukoil to maintain oil production, investments outside Russia
24 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR