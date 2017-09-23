  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Badminton: Viktor Axelsen reaches Japan Open final, faces Lee Chong Wei

Sports

Badminton: Viktor Axelsen reaches Japan Open final, faces Lee Chong Wei

AFP |
Viktor Axelsen of Denmark celebrates his victory against Son Wan-Ho of South Korea during their men’s singles semifinal match at the Japan Open Badminton Championships in Tokyo on September 23, 2017. (AFP)
TOKYO: Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated world number one Son Wan-Ho in the men’s singles semifinals at the Japan Open on Saturday.
Axelsen, who beat two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China to clinch the world title in Glasgow last month, overpowered South Korea’s Son with a 21-16, 21-16 win.
He now faces Malaysian Lee Chong Wei who has won the Japan Open six times. Lee booked a spot in the final after a 21-19, 21-8 win over China’s Shi Yuqi.
In the women’s singles, Spain’s Carolina Marin, Olympic gold medalist last year, reached the final as Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara dropped out from the semifinals due to knee trouble.
Marin faces China’s He Bingjiao who beat Chen Yufei 21-14, 25-23.
Okuhara, newly crowned women’s world champion, was aiming to reclaim the trophy on home soil after winning it in 2015.
Home fans at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium expressed disappointment when the organizers announced her withdrawal.
“I did my best (to recover) but this morning, I wasn’t in the condition to play,” Okuhara, 22, told reporters, according to Sankei Sports.
“I was ready for a battle mentally but my body was telling me I couldn’t,” she said in tears.

Related Articles

TOKYO: Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated world number one Son Wan-Ho in the men’s singles semifinals at the Japan Open on Saturday.
Axelsen, who beat two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China to clinch the world title in Glasgow last month, overpowered South Korea’s Son with a 21-16, 21-16 win.
He now faces Malaysian Lee Chong Wei who has won the Japan Open six times. Lee booked a spot in the final after a 21-19, 21-8 win over China’s Shi Yuqi.
In the women’s singles, Spain’s Carolina Marin, Olympic gold medalist last year, reached the final as Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara dropped out from the semifinals due to knee trouble.
Marin faces China’s He Bingjiao who beat Chen Yufei 21-14, 25-23.
Okuhara, newly crowned women’s world champion, was aiming to reclaim the trophy on home soil after winning it in 2015.
Home fans at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium expressed disappointment when the organizers announced her withdrawal.
“I did my best (to recover) but this morning, I wasn’t in the condition to play,” Okuhara, 22, told reporters, according to Sankei Sports.
“I was ready for a battle mentally but my body was telling me I couldn’t,” she said in tears.
Tags: sports badminton Viktor Axelsen Lee Chong Wei

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Wozniacki batters Muguruza to reach Tokyo final

TOKYO: Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki flattened world number one Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0...

Yasir in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

LAHORE: Pakistan’s prolific leg-spinner Yasir Shah passed a late fitness test Saturday to join the...

Wozniacki batters Muguruza to reach Tokyo final
Yasir in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests
Badminton: Viktor Axelsen reaches Japan Open final, faces Lee Chong Wei
Tennis: Kerber stunned by Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo
Rams rack up big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Rossi ready for pain game, 21 days after double leg break
Latest News
On an overheating planet, parched nations look to the clouds
10 views
Google, Snapchat go green on Kingdom’s 87th National Day
166 views
Anxiety as Mexico mounts last-ditch search for quake survivors
35 views
Strong 6.2 magnitude quake shakes central Mexico: quake monitors
46 views
Kurdish delegation heads to Baghdad for dialogue in parallel with independence vote -official
116 views
Lukoil to maintain oil production, investments outside Russia
32 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR