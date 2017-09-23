  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US bombers fly off east coast of North Korea: Pentagon

World

US bombers fly off east coast of North Korea: Pentagon

Agence France Presse |
US and South Korean jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint military drill on Monday. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: US bombers flew off the coast of North Korea Saturday in a show of force designed to project American military power in the face of Pyongyang’s weapons programs, the Pentagon said.
“This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any US fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea’s coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take the DPRK’s reckless behavior,” Pentagon spokesman Dana White said in a statement, using the acronym for North Korea.
WASHINGTON: US bombers flew off the coast of North Korea Saturday in a show of force designed to project American military power in the face of Pyongyang’s weapons programs, the Pentagon said.
“This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any US fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea’s coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take the DPRK’s reckless behavior,” Pentagon spokesman Dana White said in a statement, using the acronym for North Korea.

Comments

MORE FROM World

US bombers fly off east coast of North Korea: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: US bombers flew off the coast of North Korea Saturday in a show of force designed to...

Trump travel ban expires Sunday; new ban may vary by country

WASHINGTON: The next version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban could include new, more...

US bombers fly off east coast of North Korea: Pentagon
Trump travel ban expires Sunday; new ban may vary by country
Spain, Catalonia clash over policing as illegal independence vote nears
Bangladesh says Rohingya influx grinds to a halt
French left stages street showdown over Macron reforms
Small N. Korea quake likely natural, not nuclear test: Experts
Latest News
US bombers fly off east coast of North Korea: Pentagon
US-backed SDF captures major Syria gas field
27 views
London’s new US embassy set to be the costliest in the world
45 views
Trump travel ban expires Sunday; new ban may vary by country
46 views
Spain, Catalonia clash over policing as illegal independence vote nears
27 views
Saudi Arabia against the displacement of Rohingya: Saudi foreign minister
410 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR