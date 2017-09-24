  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Indonesia: Tens of thousands flee rumbling Bali volcano

World

Indonesia: Tens of thousands flee rumbling Bali volcano

AFP |
Mount Agung looms over a nearly deserted village on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. (AFP)
KARANGASEM, Indonesia: More than 34,000 people have fled from a rumbling volcano on the resort island of Bali as the magnitude of tremors grows, prompting fears it could erupt for the first time in more than 50 years, an official said Sunday.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said the number of people fleeing their homes surrounding the volcano had tripled since Friday amid growing alarm that Mount Agung could erupt at any moment.
“The evacuation process is ongoing and we expect the number of evacuees to continue to rise,” the agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
The volcano, located about 75 kilometers from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August.
Officials announced the highest possible alert level on late Friday following the increasing volcanic activities and urged people stay at least nine kilometers away from the crater.
“I am actually very worried to leave, I left my cows and pigs at home because we were ordered to vacate our village immediately,” villager Nyoman Asih who evacuated with her entire family told AFP.
The international airport in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, was anticipating possibilities of airport closure but no flight schedules had been affected as of Sunday.
The airport has prepared buses and trains to divert passengers to alternative hubs in neighboring provinces if the mountain erupts.
The Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said tremors happened less frequently on Sunday but were stronger than in previous days.
“The mountain has not erupted until now, the earthquake happens less frequently but the magnitude is getting stronger,” Gede Suantika, a senior volcanologist at the agency told AFP.
More than 1,000 people died when Mount Agung last erupted in 1963.

Related Articles

KARANGASEM, Indonesia: More than 34,000 people have fled from a rumbling volcano on the resort island of Bali as the magnitude of tremors grows, prompting fears it could erupt for the first time in more than 50 years, an official said Sunday.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said the number of people fleeing their homes surrounding the volcano had tripled since Friday amid growing alarm that Mount Agung could erupt at any moment.
“The evacuation process is ongoing and we expect the number of evacuees to continue to rise,” the agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
The volcano, located about 75 kilometers from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August.
Officials announced the highest possible alert level on late Friday following the increasing volcanic activities and urged people stay at least nine kilometers away from the crater.
“I am actually very worried to leave, I left my cows and pigs at home because we were ordered to vacate our village immediately,” villager Nyoman Asih who evacuated with her entire family told AFP.
The international airport in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, was anticipating possibilities of airport closure but no flight schedules had been affected as of Sunday.
The airport has prepared buses and trains to divert passengers to alternative hubs in neighboring provinces if the mountain erupts.
The Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said tremors happened less frequently on Sunday but were stronger than in previous days.
“The mountain has not erupted until now, the earthquake happens less frequently but the magnitude is getting stronger,” Gede Suantika, a senior volcanologist at the agency told AFP.
More than 1,000 people died when Mount Agung last erupted in 1963.
Tags: Bali Indonesia

Comments

MORE FROM World

Indonesia: Tens of thousands flee rumbling Bali volcano

KARANGASEM, Indonesia: More than 34,000 people have fled from a rumbling volcano on the resort...

Taliban shut down clinics in southern Afghan province, demand special treatment for fighters

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: The Taliban has shut down dozens of clinics in the southern Afghan province...

Indonesia: Tens of thousands flee rumbling Bali volcano
Taliban shut down clinics in southern Afghan province, demand special treatment for fighters
Trump casts doubt over Iran nuclear deal after missile test
Merkel heads for German poll win, hard-right AfD for first seats
Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
New quake shakes traumatized Mexico City
Latest News
Indonesia: Tens of thousands flee rumbling Bali volcano
1 views
Taliban shut down clinics in southern Afghan province, demand special treatment for fighters
5 views
China rust belt opens door wider to foreign investors
28 views
Bodybuilder dies after celebrity Muay Thai match with ex-Singapore Idol contestant
47 views
Tennis: Wozniacki routs Russian to retain WTA Pan Pacific Open title
27 views
Saudi Arabia provides humanitarian aid without discrimination: KSRelief chief
316 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR