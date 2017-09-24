  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 28 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

World Bank arm to invest $150 million in Egypt’s agriculture sector

Arab News |
IFC’s $150 million investment in Egypt’s agriculture sector aims to provide new job opportunities for the youth. (Reuters)
DUBAI: International Finance Corporation (IFC) has agreed to invest $150 million (SR562.5 million) in Egypt’s agriculture sector in partnership with the country’s private sector, UAE state news agency WAM reported late Saturday.
The investment aims at developing the country’s nutrition sector, introducing the newest technologies in manufacturing, as well as providing new job opportunities for the youth, WAM said, quoting investment and international cooperation minister Sahar Nasr’s interview with Ahram Online.
IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, focuses on developing the private sector in developing countries.
The agreement comes following a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings, where the two discussed cooperation between Egypt and the bank.
World Bank currently has a commitment of $5.92 billion in Egypt, spread in 26 projects. Foreign direct investments in Egypt are up 14.5 percent to $7.9 billion for the fiscal year 2016-2017.
Similarly, a UK trade delegation representing 14 companies is now in Cairo to explore investment opportunities in Egypt’s key sectors from infrastructure, agriculture, health care to defense.
The companies, including Rolls Royce and Bombardier, were attracted by the Egyptian government’s spate of economic reforms and improve the economic climate, said Jeffrey Donaldson, the UK’s trade envoy to Egypt.
“The recent reforms that have been implemented have brought about stronger economic growth in Egypt and this has heightened the interest of British companies in doing business with Egypt,” Donaldson said.
Ratings agency Moody’s in its latest annual report has credited Egypt’s strong reform momentum, despite weak government finances, which has resulted into a pick-up in economic growth and improved investor sentiment.

Related Articles

DUBAI: International Finance Corporation (IFC) has agreed to invest $150 million (SR562.5 million) in Egypt’s agriculture sector in partnership with the country’s private sector, UAE state news agency WAM reported late Saturday.
The investment aims at developing the country’s nutrition sector, introducing the newest technologies in manufacturing, as well as providing new job opportunities for the youth, WAM said, quoting investment and international cooperation minister Sahar Nasr’s interview with Ahram Online.
IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, focuses on developing the private sector in developing countries.
The agreement comes following a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings, where the two discussed cooperation between Egypt and the bank.
World Bank currently has a commitment of $5.92 billion in Egypt, spread in 26 projects. Foreign direct investments in Egypt are up 14.5 percent to $7.9 billion for the fiscal year 2016-2017.
Similarly, a UK trade delegation representing 14 companies is now in Cairo to explore investment opportunities in Egypt’s key sectors from infrastructure, agriculture, health care to defense.
The companies, including Rolls Royce and Bombardier, were attracted by the Egyptian government’s spate of economic reforms and improve the economic climate, said Jeffrey Donaldson, the UK’s trade envoy to Egypt.
“The recent reforms that have been implemented have brought about stronger economic growth in Egypt and this has heightened the interest of British companies in doing business with Egypt,” Donaldson said.
Ratings agency Moody’s in its latest annual report has credited Egypt’s strong reform momentum, despite weak government finances, which has resulted into a pick-up in economic growth and improved investor sentiment.
Tags: economy Agriculture IFC World Bank

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Iraq oil minister says committed to respecting its OPEC production quota

BAGHDAD: Iraq is committed to respecting its reduced oil production quota as agreed with the OPEC...

World Bank arm to invest $150 million in Egypt’s agriculture sector

DUBAI: International Finance Corporation (IFC) has agreed to invest $150 million (SR562.5 million)...

Iraq oil minister says committed to respecting its OPEC production quota
World Bank arm to invest $150 million in Egypt’s agriculture sector
Chinese cities impose new property controls to curb speculation
Amazon affiliate to buy 5% stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop
Qatar visitor arrivals from Gulf neighbors drop 18% in 7 months
Investors wary as Tanzania moves to assert more control over mines
Latest News
Yemen crisis will ‘most likely’ require military solution because of Iran influence, says Hadi
4 views
Merkel wins fourth term as far-right enters German parliament
Merkel on track for fourth term after German election — exit poll
86 views
London mayor says Britain should not host President Trump on state visit
57 views
Israel minister wants probe of Arab filmmaker over Lebanon remarks
24 views
Palestinian top negotiator awaiting lung transplant in US
35 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR