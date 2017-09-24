  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Protesters occupy legendary Berlin theater

World

Protesters occupy legendary Berlin theater

AFP |
Berlin's Volksbuehne theatre. (AFP)
BERLIN: Berlin’s legendary Volksbuehne theater has been occupied by a group of protesters objecting to a new director who they fear will push the famously radical venue into a more commercial direction.
The protest began on Friday and swelled over the weekend after fruitless negotiations between activists, city authorities and new artistic director Chris Dercon, the former head of London’s Tate Modern.
“The talks have ended for now without results,” the Volksbuehne theater said on its Facebook page.
“It remains to be seen whether rehearsals will resume on Monday.”
The protesters, who have formed an artists’ collective called “From dust to glitter,” plan to occupy the building in east Berlin for three months while staging performances free of charge.
They held their first “assembly” on Saturday evening, urging theater lovers to show up in force and bring supplies such as toilet paper, printers and food and drink.
The appeal was so successful that police said no more supporters could be allowed in after the building reached its maximum capacity of 500 people.
With their protest action, the collective said it wants to “send a message against the current politics” and the creep of “gentrification” in Germany’s capital.
Volksbuehne artists have been strongly critical of the theater’s new director Dercon, who replaced the renowned Frank Castorf who led the avant garde theater for almost a quarter of a century.
Rebuilt after World War II in an imposing Stalinist style using remnants of Hitler’s destroyed chancellery, the Volksbuehne prides itself on caustic commentary on political and capitalist hypocrisy.
A prominent theater director as well as artistic director, Castorf was credited with turning the Volksbuehne into one of Europe’s leading venues with his bold, controversial and often lengthy productions.
Dercon, whose nomination has been controversial ever since it was first announced in 2015, will be the first non-artist to take the helm of the fabled theater.
Critics fear his tenure will herald a shift to less provocative and more commercial productions at the heavily subsidised Volksbuehne.
They have also questioned whether Belgium-born Dercon can bring the radical sensibility and awareness of Berlin’s tumultuous history that is woven into the fabric of the theater.
BERLIN: Berlin’s legendary Volksbuehne theater has been occupied by a group of protesters objecting to a new director who they fear will push the famously radical venue into a more commercial direction.
The protest began on Friday and swelled over the weekend after fruitless negotiations between activists, city authorities and new artistic director Chris Dercon, the former head of London’s Tate Modern.
“The talks have ended for now without results,” the Volksbuehne theater said on its Facebook page.
“It remains to be seen whether rehearsals will resume on Monday.”
The protesters, who have formed an artists’ collective called “From dust to glitter,” plan to occupy the building in east Berlin for three months while staging performances free of charge.
They held their first “assembly” on Saturday evening, urging theater lovers to show up in force and bring supplies such as toilet paper, printers and food and drink.
The appeal was so successful that police said no more supporters could be allowed in after the building reached its maximum capacity of 500 people.
With their protest action, the collective said it wants to “send a message against the current politics” and the creep of “gentrification” in Germany’s capital.
Volksbuehne artists have been strongly critical of the theater’s new director Dercon, who replaced the renowned Frank Castorf who led the avant garde theater for almost a quarter of a century.
Rebuilt after World War II in an imposing Stalinist style using remnants of Hitler’s destroyed chancellery, the Volksbuehne prides itself on caustic commentary on political and capitalist hypocrisy.
A prominent theater director as well as artistic director, Castorf was credited with turning the Volksbuehne into one of Europe’s leading venues with his bold, controversial and often lengthy productions.
Dercon, whose nomination has been controversial ever since it was first announced in 2015, will be the first non-artist to take the helm of the fabled theater.
Critics fear his tenure will herald a shift to less provocative and more commercial productions at the heavily subsidised Volksbuehne.
They have also questioned whether Belgium-born Dercon can bring the radical sensibility and awareness of Berlin’s tumultuous history that is woven into the fabric of the theater.

Comments

MORE FROM World

German Social Democrats in turmoil after historic loss

BERLIN: The defeat Sunday of German Social Democrat Martin Schulz at the hands of Chancellor Angela...

NATO convoy attacked in Kabul, civilians wounded

KABUL: A suicide bomber targeting a NATO convoy wounded three Afghan civilians in Kabul on Sunday...

German Social Democrats in turmoil after historic loss
NATO convoy attacked in Kabul, civilians wounded
Merkel wins fourth term, hard right gains foothold in parliament
Dismay in Germany as hard-right marches into parliament
London mayor says Britain should not host President Trump on state visit
UN: Global community must step up Rohingya aid
Latest News
Palestinian leader tries to put Trump on notice with warning
4 views
German Social Democrats in turmoil after historic loss
7 views
NATO convoy attacked in Kabul, civilians wounded
137 views
Kurdish president says partnership with Iraq is over
378 views
Update
Merkel wins fourth term, hard right gains foothold in parliament
173 views
Dismay in Germany as hard-right marches into parliament
31 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR