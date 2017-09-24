  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • British actor Colin Firth gets dual Italian citizenship after Brexit vote

Offbeat

British actor Colin Firth gets dual Italian citizenship after Brexit vote

Reuters |
In this file photo, actor Colin Firth poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loving at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on Monday, May 16, 2016. (File photo by AP)
ROME: British actor Colin Firth, who has often played the role of a quintessential Englishman in his many films, has become an Italian citizen, Italy’s Interior Ministry said.
“The very famous actor, who won an Oscar for the film ‘The King’s Speech’, is married to a citizen from our country and has often declared his love for our land,” the ministry said in a statement.
Firth said he would remain a dual national, adding that his Italian-born wife would also be seeking British nationality.
“We never really thought much about our different passports,” the actor said in a statement.
“But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same,” he added, in an apparent reference to last year’s British vote to leave the European Union.
Firth has been married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli since 1997 and the couple live with their two sons in Britain. Unlike some other EU countries, Italy and Britain both allow dual nationality.
“My wife and I are both extremely proud of our own countries,” Firth said.
A number of EU countries, including Germany, France and Ireland, have reported a surge in British citizens seeking a new nationality in the wake of the Brexit vote.
The Italian announcement came just hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May flew to Florence to make a keynote speech to try to revive stalled Brexit negotiations and reassure worried business leaders.
ROME: British actor Colin Firth, who has often played the role of a quintessential Englishman in his many films, has become an Italian citizen, Italy’s Interior Ministry said.
“The very famous actor, who won an Oscar for the film ‘The King’s Speech’, is married to a citizen from our country and has often declared his love for our land,” the ministry said in a statement.
Firth said he would remain a dual national, adding that his Italian-born wife would also be seeking British nationality.
“We never really thought much about our different passports,” the actor said in a statement.
“But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same,” he added, in an apparent reference to last year’s British vote to leave the European Union.
Firth has been married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli since 1997 and the couple live with their two sons in Britain. Unlike some other EU countries, Italy and Britain both allow dual nationality.
“My wife and I are both extremely proud of our own countries,” Firth said.
A number of EU countries, including Germany, France and Ireland, have reported a surge in British citizens seeking a new nationality in the wake of the Brexit vote.
The Italian announcement came just hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May flew to Florence to make a keynote speech to try to revive stalled Brexit negotiations and reassure worried business leaders.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Charles Bradley, late-blooming US soul voice, dead at 68

NEW YORK: Charles Bradley, the soul singer whose robust voice and defiantly upbeat outlook won him...

British actor Colin Firth gets dual Italian citizenship after Brexit vote

ROME: British actor Colin Firth, who has often played the role of a quintessential Englishman in...

Charles Bradley, late-blooming US soul voice, dead at 68
British actor Colin Firth gets dual Italian citizenship after Brexit vote
Meghan Markle appears at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
First edition of Egypt’s El-Gouna festival kicks off
Social media star Kylie Jenner reported pregnant
Audrey Hepburn’s family opens up attic for auction
Latest News
One dead, six injured in shooting at Nashville church
16 views
Wave of protests in NFL after Trump criticism
2 views
Palestinian leader tries to put Trump on notice with warning
55 views
German Social Democrats in turmoil after historic loss
19 views
NATO convoy attacked in Kabul, civilians wounded
145 views
Kurdish president says partnership with Iraq is over
452 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR