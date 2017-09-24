  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Iran blocks all Iraqi Kurdistan flights ahead of referendum: official

Middle-East

Update

Iran blocks all Iraqi Kurdistan flights ahead of referendum: official

AFP |
A Kurdish nationalist euphoria has swept Iraqi Kurdistan ahead of a referendum Monday on independence from Iraq. Raucous, flag-waving rallies have become regular events in cities like Erbil, the region’s capital. (AFP)
TEHRAN: Iran said Sunday it had blocked all flights to and from Iraq’s Kurdistan at the request of Baghdad, a day before the autonomous region holds an independence referendum opposed by Tehran.
“At the request of the central government of Iraq, all flights from Iran to Sulaymaniyah and Irbil, as well as all flights through our airspace originating from the Kurdistan region, have been stopped,” said Supreme National Security Council spokesman Keivan Khosravi, according to official news agency IRNA.
The move was due to “the insistence” of Kurdistan officials in holding the referendum, Khosravi said.
He did not specify how long the ban would stay in place.
The vote was set to go ahead Monday despite opposition from Baghdad and its neighbors, including Tehran.
Iran warned last week that independence for the region would mean an end to all of border and security arrangements.
There are several regular flights from Iranian cities to the Kurdistan region.
The news comes hours after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards began military exercises along the border with Iraqi Kurdistan.
Such exercises are common in the region, due to the persistent threat posed by Kurdish separatists, who regularly carry out cross-border attacks against Iranian security forces.

Related Articles

TEHRAN: Iran said Sunday it had blocked all flights to and from Iraq’s Kurdistan at the request of Baghdad, a day before the autonomous region holds an independence referendum opposed by Tehran.
“At the request of the central government of Iraq, all flights from Iran to Sulaymaniyah and Irbil, as well as all flights through our airspace originating from the Kurdistan region, have been stopped,” said Supreme National Security Council spokesman Keivan Khosravi, according to official news agency IRNA.
The move was due to “the insistence” of Kurdistan officials in holding the referendum, Khosravi said.
He did not specify how long the ban would stay in place.
The vote was set to go ahead Monday despite opposition from Baghdad and its neighbors, including Tehran.
Iran warned last week that independence for the region would mean an end to all of border and security arrangements.
There are several regular flights from Iranian cities to the Kurdistan region.
The news comes hours after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards began military exercises along the border with Iraqi Kurdistan.
Such exercises are common in the region, due to the persistent threat posed by Kurdish separatists, who regularly carry out cross-border attacks against Iranian security forces.
Tags: Iran kurdish independence referendum flights Iraqi Kurdistan

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Baghdad orders Kurdistan region to hand over borders, ports

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s central government in Baghdad ordered the country’s Kurdish region to hand over all...

Palestinian leader tries to put Trump on notice with warning

JERUSALEM: Overshadowed by last week’s showdown between the US and North Korea, Palestinian...

Baghdad orders Kurdistan region to hand over borders, ports
Palestinian leader tries to put Trump on notice with warning
Kurdish president says partnership with Iraq is over
SDF, allies set up civilian council to run Deir Ezzor
Yemen crisis will ‘most likely’ require military solution because of Iran influence, says Hadi
Israel minister wants probe of Arab filmmaker over Lebanon remarks
Latest News
Baghdad orders Kurdistan region to hand over borders, ports
Explosion in Mali kills three UN soldiers from Bangladesh
7 views
One dead, six injured in shooting at Nashville church
51 views
Wave of protests in NFL after Trump criticism
9 views
Palestinian leader tries to put Trump on notice with warning
99 views
German Social Democrats in turmoil after historic loss
30 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR