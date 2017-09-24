  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Explosion in Mali kills three UN soldiers from Bangladesh

World

Explosion in Mali kills three UN soldiers from Bangladesh

Joe Bavier | Reuters |
UN peacekeepers patrol in the northern town of Kouroume, Mali May 13, 2015.
ABIDJAN: Three United Nations soldiers from Bangladesh were killed by an explosive device that detonated as they were escorting a convoy in northern Mali on Sunday, the West African country’s peacekeeping mission and Bangladesh’s military said.
Attacks on peacekeepers in Mali, where Islamist groups continue to operate in the vast desert in the north of the country, have made the UN mission there, MINUSMA, the organization’s deadliest.
Another five UN troops were seriously wounded in Sunday’s explosion, which occurred at around 7 a.m. (0700 GMT) on the main road between the towns of Anefis and Gao, MINUSMA said in a statement.
“Our thoughts go firstly to the families and loved ones. We pledge our complete support to them during this painful ordeal,” the head of MINUSMA, Koen Davidse, said. “The mission will use all means to ensure that justice is rendered.”
The UN did not immediately release the nationalities of the soldiers. But the Bangladesh military’s media department confirmed that three of its soldiers had died by an improvised explosive device during an encounter with militants, adding that four other Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured in the attack.
West Africa’s arid Sahel region has in recent years become a breeding ground for jihadist groups — some linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State — that European countries, particularly France, fear could threaten Europe if left unchecked.
Despite a 2013 French-led military operation that drove back militants who had seized control of Mali’s north, the area remains home to groups that have staged assaults on high-profile targets in the capital Bamako, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.
MINUSMA, established in the wake of the French intervention, has struggled to quell the unrest.
The UN Security Council established a sanctions regime this month that allows the body to blacklist anyone who violates or obstructs a fragile 2015 peace deal signed by Mali’s government and separatist groups.
Anyone who attacks peacekeepers, hinders the delivery of aid, commits human rights abuses or recruits child soldiers could also face sanctions, including a global travel ban or asset freeze.
ABIDJAN: Three United Nations soldiers from Bangladesh were killed by an explosive device that detonated as they were escorting a convoy in northern Mali on Sunday, the West African country’s peacekeeping mission and Bangladesh’s military said.
Attacks on peacekeepers in Mali, where Islamist groups continue to operate in the vast desert in the north of the country, have made the UN mission there, MINUSMA, the organization’s deadliest.
Another five UN troops were seriously wounded in Sunday’s explosion, which occurred at around 7 a.m. (0700 GMT) on the main road between the towns of Anefis and Gao, MINUSMA said in a statement.
“Our thoughts go firstly to the families and loved ones. We pledge our complete support to them during this painful ordeal,” the head of MINUSMA, Koen Davidse, said. “The mission will use all means to ensure that justice is rendered.”
The UN did not immediately release the nationalities of the soldiers. But the Bangladesh military’s media department confirmed that three of its soldiers had died by an improvised explosive device during an encounter with militants, adding that four other Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured in the attack.
West Africa’s arid Sahel region has in recent years become a breeding ground for jihadist groups — some linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State — that European countries, particularly France, fear could threaten Europe if left unchecked.
Despite a 2013 French-led military operation that drove back militants who had seized control of Mali’s north, the area remains home to groups that have staged assaults on high-profile targets in the capital Bamako, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.
MINUSMA, established in the wake of the French intervention, has struggled to quell the unrest.
The UN Security Council established a sanctions regime this month that allows the body to blacklist anyone who violates or obstructs a fragile 2015 peace deal signed by Mali’s government and separatist groups.
Anyone who attacks peacekeepers, hinders the delivery of aid, commits human rights abuses or recruits child soldiers could also face sanctions, including a global travel ban or asset freeze.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Explosion in Mali kills three UN soldiers from Bangladesh

ABIDJAN: Three United Nations soldiers from Bangladesh were killed by an explosive device that...

One dead, six injured in shooting at Nashville church

NASHVILLE: A woman was killed and at least six people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a...

Explosion in Mali kills three UN soldiers from Bangladesh
One dead, six injured in shooting at Nashville church
German Social Democrats in turmoil after historic loss
NATO convoy attacked in Kabul, civilians wounded
Merkel wins fourth term, hard right gains foothold in parliament
Dismay in Germany as hard-right marches into parliament
Latest News
Explosion in Mali kills three UN soldiers from Bangladesh
One dead, six injured in shooting at Nashville church
33 views
Wave of protests in NFL after Trump criticism
3 views
Palestinian leader tries to put Trump on notice with warning
77 views
German Social Democrats in turmoil after historic loss
23 views
NATO convoy attacked in Kabul, civilians wounded
147 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR