How the 'UK attitudes toward the Arab world' survey was conducted

As part of a continued partnership between YouGov and Arab News, YouGov conducted an opinion poll among UK residents about their attitudes toward the Arab world.The range of questions was designed to capture views across a variety of issues, including the current level of familiarity with the Arab world, interest in learning more about Arab culture, willingness to travel, associations with Arab societies, portrayal of Arab countries in the media, migration of refugees to Europe and Britain, the issue of Islamophobia, and Britain’s military involvement in war-torn countries.The survey was conducted using an online interview administered among members of the YouGov Plc GB panel of close to 1.02 million individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. An email was sent to panelists selected at random from the base sample, inviting them to take part in the survey and providing a link to the survey. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc.The figures have been weighted and are representative of all British adults aged 18 and over. YouGov weights UK political surveys by age interlocked with gender and education, political attention, social grade, 2017 recalled vote interlocked with region, and EU referendum recalled vote.The total size was 2,142 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between Aug. 16-17, 2017.Overall, respondents answered 25 close-ended questions. There was a near-even gender split among respondents, with 48 percent males and 52 percent females. Of the people in the sample group, 67 percent were between the ages of 25 and 64. The overall margin of error, at 2 percent, is considered to be low.