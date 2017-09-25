  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care

World

Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care

The Associated Press |
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday upon arrival from his New Jersey golf club. (AFP)
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey: President Donald Trump is promising “the largest tax cut in the history of our country” that will slash rates for the middle class and corporations to spark economic growth and jobs.
Trump says his “primary focus” is the tax overhaul rather than last-ditch efforts to bring a repeal of the Obama health care program. The health care legislation brought forward by Republicans teetered near failure over the weekend, though Trump said “eventually we will win on that.”
Trump says the tax plan that the White House and congressional Republicans have been working on for months is “totally finalized.” He was speaking on the tarmac at the Morristown Municipal Airport.
Trump’s details weren’t firm. He said “I hope” the top corporate tax rate will be cut to 15 percent from the current 35 percent.

Related Articles

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey: President Donald Trump is promising “the largest tax cut in the history of our country” that will slash rates for the middle class and corporations to spark economic growth and jobs.
Trump says his “primary focus” is the tax overhaul rather than last-ditch efforts to bring a repeal of the Obama health care program. The health care legislation brought forward by Republicans teetered near failure over the weekend, though Trump said “eventually we will win on that.”
Trump says the tax plan that the White House and congressional Republicans have been working on for months is “totally finalized.” He was speaking on the tarmac at the Morristown Municipal Airport.
Trump’s details weren’t firm. He said “I hope” the top corporate tax rate will be cut to 15 percent from the current 35 percent.
Tags: Donald Trump US Tax MORRISTOWN New Jersey

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey: President Donald Trump is promising “the largest tax cut in the history of...

Special

Fighting Pakistan’s food waste, one lunch box at a time

LAHORE: Every afternoon for 20 years, Huzaifa Ahmad’s mother opened the door of her home in Lahore...

Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care
Fighting Pakistan’s food waste, one lunch box at a time
Trump weighs replacement to travel ban
Boko Haram displaced protest poor conditions in Nigeria camp
Macron’s party suffers setback in French Senate vote
Explosion in Mali kills three UN soldiers from Bangladesh
Latest News
Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care
1 views
55% of Brits support racial profiling of Muslims: Arab News/YouGov poll
Survey points to rising Islamophobia, anti-immigrant sentiment in Britain
How the 'UK attitudes toward the Arab world' survey was conducted
Wozniacki whips Russian to retain Tokyo crown
18 views
D’Ambrosio saves Inter, AC Milan crashes in Serie A
23 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR