Middle-East

US military kills 17 Daesh militants in Libya airstrikes

The Associated Press |
Members of the Libyan Special Forces, loyal to the country's east strongman Khalifa Haftar, patrol the streets in the eastern city of Benghazi, in this September 19, 2017 photo, in a bid to assist local security forces in their mission. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: The US military says 17 Daesh militants were killed in airstrikes on Libya.
The Friday airstrikes, which were announced by US African Command on Sunday, happened in an Daesh group camp about 50 miles southeast of Sirte. In addition to the 17 deaths, the military said the six “precision airstrikes” also destroyed three vehicles.
The US military says the strikes were carried out in conjunction with the Libyan military and aligned forces.
The military says the camp was used “by Daesh to move fighters in and out of the country; stockpile weapons and equipment; and to plot and conduct attacks.”
Officials said these terrorists have used Libya “to launch external terror attacks in neighboring countries,” including multiple attacks across Europe.
