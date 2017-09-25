  • Search form

Middle-East

Iran says Guards attack Daesh with drones in Eastern Syria

Reuters |
Syrian Democratic Forces hold a position on the eastern frontline of Raqqa on September 24, 2017, as they battle with the support of US special forces to clear the last remaining Daesh group jihadists holed up in their crumbling stronghold of Raqqa. (AFP)
DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday struck bases of Daesh in eastern Syria with drones, Iranian state television reported.
It said vehicles, military equipment and ammunition were destroyed in the attack near the Syrian-Iraqi border.
In June, Iran fired missiles into eastern Syria, targeting bases of Daesh which had claimed responsibility for attacks in Tehran which killed 18 people.
The Revolutionary Guards are fighting in Syria against militant groups which oppose President Bashar Assad.

