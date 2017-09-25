  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Serbia grants citizenship to actor Ralph Fiennes

Offbeat

Serbia grants citizenship to actor Ralph Fiennes

Reuters |
British actor Ralph Fiennes, left, poses after receiving a Serbian passport and ID card from Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on September 24, 2017. (File photo by AFP)
BELGRADE: Serbia has granted citizenship to British actor and director Ralph Fiennes for his work in promoting the country and its culture, an official record showed on Friday.
Fiennes is the last in a string of celebrities including Hollywood actor Steven Segal, ballet dancer Sergei Polunin and several soccer and basketball players to have been granted citizenship in recent years.
According to an official record made public in Serbia’s Official Gazette, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic signed the decree on Fiennes’ citizenship on Sept 7.
By law foreigners can be awarded Serbian citizenship by the government without being required to live there or relinquish their previous citizenship.
“Through his artistic work and business activities, he (Fiennes) selflessly promoted Serbia ... (its) movie production capacities, as well as its people, both as professionals and friends,” the Politika daily quoted Brnabic as saying.
Neither Fiennes, who is currently in Belgrade filming a movie about Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, nor his staff were immediately reachable for comment.
Fiennes, who was nominated for Academy Awards for his roles in the “The English Patient” and “Schindler’s List,” made his directorial debut in Serbia in 2010 with an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.
Earlier this year, Fiennes was also present at the inauguration ceremony for Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.
BELGRADE: Serbia has granted citizenship to British actor and director Ralph Fiennes for his work in promoting the country and its culture, an official record showed on Friday.
Fiennes is the last in a string of celebrities including Hollywood actor Steven Segal, ballet dancer Sergei Polunin and several soccer and basketball players to have been granted citizenship in recent years.
According to an official record made public in Serbia’s Official Gazette, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic signed the decree on Fiennes’ citizenship on Sept 7.
By law foreigners can be awarded Serbian citizenship by the government without being required to live there or relinquish their previous citizenship.
“Through his artistic work and business activities, he (Fiennes) selflessly promoted Serbia ... (its) movie production capacities, as well as its people, both as professionals and friends,” the Politika daily quoted Brnabic as saying.
Neither Fiennes, who is currently in Belgrade filming a movie about Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, nor his staff were immediately reachable for comment.
Fiennes, who was nominated for Academy Awards for his roles in the “The English Patient” and “Schindler’s List,” made his directorial debut in Serbia in 2010 with an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.
Earlier this year, Fiennes was also present at the inauguration ceremony for Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Robotic fashion: Wear your heartbeat on your sleeve

MILAN: Dutch designer Anouk Wipprecht has a vision for a world in which people stop telling...

Serbia grants citizenship to actor Ralph Fiennes

BELGRADE: Serbia has granted citizenship to British actor and director Ralph Fiennes for his work...

Robotic fashion: Wear your heartbeat on your sleeve
Serbia grants citizenship to actor Ralph Fiennes
Sri Lanka arrests man with gold-filled bottom
Perla El-Halou crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
Fergie inspired by Beyonce
Demi Lovato to help war-scarred children in Iraq
Latest News
Merkel strikes reserved tone on Macron’s Europe plans
26 views
India unveils $2.5 bln plan to electrify all households by end 2018
50 views
Infighting hits Germany's hard-right AfD
22 views
Trump’s new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: Experts
33 views
'Hundreds' dead in Ethiopia ethnic clashes, government says
33 views
Catalan police say independence vote divides their loyalties
25 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR