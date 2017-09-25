  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Moscow blames ‘two-faced US policy’ for Russian general’s death in Syria

Middle-East

Moscow blames ‘two-faced US policy’ for Russian general’s death in Syria

Reuters |
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie near a damaged site in Raqqa on Monday. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that the “two-faced policy” of the United States was to blame for the death of Russian Lt. General Valery Asapov in Syria, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Asapov had been killed by Daesh shelling near Deir Ezzor.
Moscow has complained about what it has suggested are suspiciously friendly ties between US-backed militias, US special forces, and Daesh in the area, accusing Washington of trying to slow the advance of the Syrian regime.
“The death of the Russian commander is the price, the bloody price, for two-faced American policy in Syria,” Ryabkov told reporters, according to RIA.
Ryabkov questioned Washington’s intention to fight Daesh in Syria.
“The American side declares that it is interested in the elimination of IS (Daesh) ... but some of its actions show it is doing the opposite and that some political and geopolitical goals are more important for Washington,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.
Earlier on Monday, American-backed Syrian militias said that Russian warplanes had struck their positions in Deir Ezzor province near a natural gas field they seized from Daesh last week. Russia denied that.
Ryabkov also said that Russia wanted to strengthen the International Atomic Energy Agency and had not violated the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, rejecting allegations made against it by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier this month.
MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that the “two-faced policy” of the United States was to blame for the death of Russian Lt. General Valery Asapov in Syria, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Asapov had been killed by Daesh shelling near Deir Ezzor.
Moscow has complained about what it has suggested are suspiciously friendly ties between US-backed militias, US special forces, and Daesh in the area, accusing Washington of trying to slow the advance of the Syrian regime.
“The death of the Russian commander is the price, the bloody price, for two-faced American policy in Syria,” Ryabkov told reporters, according to RIA.
Ryabkov questioned Washington’s intention to fight Daesh in Syria.
“The American side declares that it is interested in the elimination of IS (Daesh) ... but some of its actions show it is doing the opposite and that some political and geopolitical goals are more important for Washington,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.
Earlier on Monday, American-backed Syrian militias said that Russian warplanes had struck their positions in Deir Ezzor province near a natural gas field they seized from Daesh last week. Russia denied that.
Ryabkov also said that Russia wanted to strengthen the International Atomic Energy Agency and had not violated the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, rejecting allegations made against it by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier this month.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Al-Azhar imam suspended, apologizes for singing Umm Kulthum song

CAIRO: An imam at Egypt’s Al-Azhar University has publicly apologized after being suspended from...

Four million Kurds defy pressure, threats with independence vote

JEDDAH/ANKARA/IRBIL: More than 4 million Kurds in northern Iraq defied pressure from Baghdad,...

Al-Azhar imam suspended, apologizes for singing Umm Kulthum song
Four million Kurds defy pressure, threats with independence vote
Survey reveals mistrust of UK media coverage of Arab world
British policy on Arab world ‘needs a reset’
‘A vital region for UK’s geostrategic interests’
UN offers to help Palestinian Authority in governing Gaza Strip
Latest News
Muslim World League, Vatican to set up permanent liaison body
21 views
Al-Azhar imam suspended, apologizes for singing Umm Kulthum song
50 views
Four million Kurds defy pressure, threats with independence vote
44 views
Survey reveals mistrust of UK media coverage of Arab world
29 views
British policy on Arab world ‘needs a reset’
47 views
‘A vital region for UK’s geostrategic interests’
33 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR