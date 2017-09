RIYADH: King Salman has issued a royal order promoting and appointing 39 judges at the Ministry of Justice at various ranks.

Minister of Justice Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani has expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king for his continuing support for the judiciary.

