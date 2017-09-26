  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘That’s cheating’ — Pulis rounds on Sanchez after Arsenal win

Sports

‘That’s cheating’ — Pulis rounds on Sanchez after Arsenal win

AFP |
Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez (Reuters)
LONDON: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis branded Alexis Sanchez a cheat after accusing the Arsenal star of diving to win a free kick in Monday’s Premier League clash.
Pulis was furious that Sanchez went unpunished after winning a first-half free kick on the edge of the Albion penalty area with a theatrical fall after a challenge from Craig Dawson.
Referee Bobby Madley later turned down Albion penalty appeals when Jay Rodriguez was brought down by Shkodran Mustafi with the scoreline at 0-0, and also gave Arsenal a spot-kick which was converted by Alexandre Lacazette.
Arsenal won 2-0 thanks to Lacazette’s brace and Pulis was quick to make it clear he was unhappy with Chile forward Sanchez.
“The disappointing thing is Sanchez falls for the first free kick, that’s cheating,” Pulis said.
“Jay is very honest and does not get rewarded. Everyone saw what happened. Sanchez actually dives for the first free kick and he should be booked for diving.
“Then you see the tackle in the box. The referee had a great view. Everyone has seen it and can make their minds up.”

Related Articles

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis branded Alexis Sanchez a cheat after accusing the Arsenal star of diving to win a free kick in Monday’s Premier League clash.
Pulis was furious that Sanchez went unpunished after winning a first-half free kick on the edge of the Albion penalty area with a theatrical fall after a challenge from Craig Dawson.
Referee Bobby Madley later turned down Albion penalty appeals when Jay Rodriguez was brought down by Shkodran Mustafi with the scoreline at 0-0, and also gave Arsenal a spot-kick which was converted by Alexandre Lacazette.
Arsenal won 2-0 thanks to Lacazette’s brace and Pulis was quick to make it clear he was unhappy with Chile forward Sanchez.
“The disappointing thing is Sanchez falls for the first free kick, that’s cheating,” Pulis said.
“Jay is very honest and does not get rewarded. Everyone saw what happened. Sanchez actually dives for the first free kick and he should be booked for diving.
“Then you see the tackle in the box. The referee had a great view. Everyone has seen it and can make their minds up.”
Tags: West Bromwich Albion Arsenal football soccer sport

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Juventus president banned for year over illegal ticket sales

MILAN: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been banned for a year for his role in the sale of...

‘That’s cheating’ — Pulis rounds on Sanchez after Arsenal win

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis branded Alexis Sanchez a cheat after accusing the...

Juventus president banned for year over illegal ticket sales
‘That’s cheating’ — Pulis rounds on Sanchez after Arsenal win
Schauffele wins Tour Championship, Thomas takes FedEx Cup
Brady magic rescues Patriots on day of protest
Doubts over Gulf Cup as draw takes place
NBA players express frustration with Trump’s words
Latest News
Curfew lifted in Iraq’s Kirkuk after Kurdish vote
17 views
Japan man nabbed for trying to steal car...with police inside
35 views
Dubai’s Crown Prince launches world’s first self-flying taxi on maiden flight
355 views
Sheikh Mohammed welcomes President Sissi to UAE
157 views
China disrupts WhatsApp ahead of Communist Party meeting
68 views
Rights group accuses Myanmar of crimes against humanity
143 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR