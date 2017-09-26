‘That’s cheating’ — Pulis rounds on Sanchez after Arsenal win

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis branded Alexis Sanchez a cheat after accusing the Arsenal star of diving to win a free kick in Monday’s Premier League clash.

Pulis was furious that Sanchez went unpunished after winning a first-half free kick on the edge of the Albion penalty area with a theatrical fall after a challenge from Craig Dawson.

Referee Bobby Madley later turned down Albion penalty appeals when Jay Rodriguez was brought down by Shkodran Mustafi with the scoreline at 0-0, and also gave Arsenal a spot-kick which was converted by Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal won 2-0 thanks to Lacazette’s brace and Pulis was quick to make it clear he was unhappy with Chile forward Sanchez.

“The disappointing thing is Sanchez falls for the first free kick, that’s cheating,” Pulis said.

“Jay is very honest and does not get rewarded. Everyone saw what happened. Sanchez actually dives for the first free kick and he should be booked for diving.

“Then you see the tackle in the box. The referee had a great view. Everyone has seen it and can make their minds up.”

