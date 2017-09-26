  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 58 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.6% in August, busiest month on record

Reuters |
Dubai International AIrport (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, recorded its busiest month ever in August for passenger traffic, which the operator said was boosted by a seasonal increase in travelers.
The number of passengers traveling through the airport increased 6.6 percent to 8.23 million compared to the same month a year ago, operator Dubai Airports said in a statement on Tuesday.
August is the third time this year the airport has seen record monthly passenger traffic, beating July’s 8.07 million and January’s 8.04 million.
The number of passengers per flight increased 7.2 percent to 246, however, flight movements — or landings and take-offs — declined for the fourth consecutive month.
Flight movements were down 1.7 percent to 34,370.
The most popular destinations by passenger volume were London, Kuwait, and Mumbai, and the airport handled 221,508 tons of cargo, which was 10.1 percent more than the same month a year earlier.
Dubai Airports’ statement did not mention the regional crisis, which has seen the United Arab Emirates and other Arab states ban flights to and from Qatar.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, recorded its busiest month ever in August for passenger traffic, which the operator said was boosted by a seasonal increase in travelers.
The number of passengers traveling through the airport increased 6.6 percent to 8.23 million compared to the same month a year ago, operator Dubai Airports said in a statement on Tuesday.
August is the third time this year the airport has seen record monthly passenger traffic, beating July’s 8.07 million and January’s 8.04 million.
The number of passengers per flight increased 7.2 percent to 246, however, flight movements — or landings and take-offs — declined for the fourth consecutive month.
Flight movements were down 1.7 percent to 34,370.
The most popular destinations by passenger volume were London, Kuwait, and Mumbai, and the airport handled 221,508 tons of cargo, which was 10.1 percent more than the same month a year earlier.
Dubai Airports’ statement did not mention the regional crisis, which has seen the United Arab Emirates and other Arab states ban flights to and from Qatar.
Tags: Dubai International Airport Dubai air travel

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.6% in August, busiest month on record

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, recorded its...

Oil exporters beat glut rut as crude rises to highest in over two years

VIENNA: Oil prices rose on Monday to their highest in eight months as oil producers clear a supply...

Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.6% in August, busiest month on record
Google, HTC announce $1.1bn cooperation agreement
Huawei’s honor 9 releases in the Kingdom
Nestlé to empower 10m youths
Mobily offers latest ICT solutions for small and medium enterprises
Oman Air successfully tests crisis procedures
Latest News
Russia denies it killed civilians in air strikes on Syria’s Idlib
4 views
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif appears before anti-corruption court, set to be indicted
32 views
US keeps up diplomatic efforts to deal with N. Korea crisis
32 views
China sees ‘no winner’ in a war on Korean peninsula
39 views
Curfew lifted in Iraq’s Kirkuk after Kurdish vote
74 views
Japan man nabbed for trying to steal car...with police inside
114 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR