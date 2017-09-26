  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 59 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Mexico unlikely to find more quake survivors, emergency chief says

World

Mexico unlikely to find more quake survivors, emergency chief says

Reuters |
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (AFP)
MEXICO CITY: Mexico will search another three days beneath the rubble for possible survivors of the September 19 earthquake even though it is unlikely rescuers will find anyone alive, the country’s chief of emergency services said on Monday.
Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico’s Civil Protection department, also told Reuters that the government has instructed prosecutors to investigate newly constructed buildings that collapsed in the quake for code violations, including a school where 19 children and seven adults died.
“I can say that at this time it would be unlikely to find someone alive,” Puente said in an interview, referring to 43 missing people being sought at four disaster sites in Mexico City.
The 7.1 magnitude quake struck one week ago, killing 326 people including 187 people in Mexico City, damaging 11,000 homes, of which about 1,500 will need to be demolished, Puente said.
About 10 percent of damaged buildings were constructed after strict building codes were enacted in the wake of the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed an estimated 10,000 people, Puente said, leading officials on Monday to instruct prosecutors to open investigations.
“The Mexico City mayor and the national government have already ordered judicial investigations to determine who was responsible for new construction that did not meet the requirements,” Puente said from Civil Protection headquarters, where a roomful of technicians monitored seismic activity and tropical storms on an array of screens.
A school that collapsed in southern Mexico City, killing 19 children and seven adults, will be among the subjects of the investigations, Puente said.
Officials who approved the school building, the construction company and the owner of the property all could be held accountable if any violations are discovered, Puente said.
The largest search and rescue effort was under way at an office building in the Roma section of Mexico City where 40 people may be buried, based on families who have reported their relatives missing, Puente said.
A person was believed missing at each of three other buildings in the capital where search operations are in progress, Puente said.
Dogs trained to pick up the scent of survivors have yet to find any signs of life at the search sites, he said.
Asked how mucher longer search and rescue operations would continue, Punete said, “As of today, we have agreed to another 72 hours.”

Related Articles

MEXICO CITY: Mexico will search another three days beneath the rubble for possible survivors of the September 19 earthquake even though it is unlikely rescuers will find anyone alive, the country’s chief of emergency services said on Monday.
Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico’s Civil Protection department, also told Reuters that the government has instructed prosecutors to investigate newly constructed buildings that collapsed in the quake for code violations, including a school where 19 children and seven adults died.
“I can say that at this time it would be unlikely to find someone alive,” Puente said in an interview, referring to 43 missing people being sought at four disaster sites in Mexico City.
The 7.1 magnitude quake struck one week ago, killing 326 people including 187 people in Mexico City, damaging 11,000 homes, of which about 1,500 will need to be demolished, Puente said.
About 10 percent of damaged buildings were constructed after strict building codes were enacted in the wake of the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed an estimated 10,000 people, Puente said, leading officials on Monday to instruct prosecutors to open investigations.
“The Mexico City mayor and the national government have already ordered judicial investigations to determine who was responsible for new construction that did not meet the requirements,” Puente said from Civil Protection headquarters, where a roomful of technicians monitored seismic activity and tropical storms on an array of screens.
A school that collapsed in southern Mexico City, killing 19 children and seven adults, will be among the subjects of the investigations, Puente said.
Officials who approved the school building, the construction company and the owner of the property all could be held accountable if any violations are discovered, Puente said.
The largest search and rescue effort was under way at an office building in the Roma section of Mexico City where 40 people may be buried, based on families who have reported their relatives missing, Puente said.
A person was believed missing at each of three other buildings in the capital where search operations are in progress, Puente said.
Dogs trained to pick up the scent of survivors have yet to find any signs of life at the search sites, he said.
Asked how mucher longer search and rescue operations would continue, Punete said, “As of today, we have agreed to another 72 hours.”
Tags: Mexico earthquake natural disasters

Comments

MORE FROM World

Russia denies it killed civilians in air strikes on Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW: The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday denied allegations that its air strikes had killed...

Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif appears before anti-corruption court, set to be indicted

ISLAMABAD: Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before an anti-corruption court on...

Russia denies it killed civilians in air strikes on Syria’s Idlib
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif appears before anti-corruption court, set to be indicted
US keeps up diplomatic efforts to deal with N. Korea crisis
China sees ‘no winner’ in a war on Korean peninsula
Rights group accuses Myanmar of crimes against humanity
Mexico unlikely to find more quake survivors, emergency chief says
Latest News
Russia denies it killed civilians in air strikes on Syria’s Idlib
21 views
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif appears before anti-corruption court, set to be indicted
73 views
US keeps up diplomatic efforts to deal with N. Korea crisis
48 views
China sees ‘no winner’ in a war on Korean peninsula
65 views
Curfew lifted in Iraq’s Kirkuk after Kurdish vote
103 views
Japan man nabbed for trying to steal car...with police inside
136 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR