  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Police confirm Palestinian gunman kills 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement

Middle-East

Police confirm Palestinian gunman kills 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement

AFP |
A Palestinian man runs during a demonstration as Israeli soldiers try to catch him, in the West Bank city of Hebron on September 15, 2017. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: JERUSALEM: A Palestinian opened fire at Israeli security personnel at the entrance to a West Bank settlement on Tuesday, killing three and wounding another before being shot dead, police said.
“A terrorist who arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian labourers entering the settlement.... pulled out a weapon and opened fire at the force at the site,” police said.
“Three Israelis were killed in the attack, another was wounded and the terrorist was neutralized.”
Police later said the Palestinian had died of his wounds.
The shooter was identified by police as a 37-year-old man from Beit Surik, a Palestinian village near Har Adar, who carried a work permit for the settlement.
As he approached the checkpoint at the entrance to Har Adar, he aroused the suspicion of security forces, who ordered him to halt, police said.
He then pulled out a pistol and opened fire on border police and civilian security guards, before being shot.
The wounded Israeli was admitted to Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition, the hospital said.
The incident, at a settlement northwest of Jerusalem that lies near several Palestinian villages, comes nearly two years after a wave of unrest broke out.
The violence had greatly subsided in recent months.
Since October 2015, the unrest has killed at least 295 Palestinians or Arab Israelis, 50 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.
Israeli authorities say that most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.
Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: JERUSALEM: A Palestinian opened fire at Israeli security personnel at the entrance to a West Bank settlement on Tuesday, killing three and wounding another before being shot dead, police said.
“A terrorist who arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian labourers entering the settlement.... pulled out a weapon and opened fire at the force at the site,” police said.
“Three Israelis were killed in the attack, another was wounded and the terrorist was neutralized.”
Police later said the Palestinian had died of his wounds.
The shooter was identified by police as a 37-year-old man from Beit Surik, a Palestinian village near Har Adar, who carried a work permit for the settlement.
As he approached the checkpoint at the entrance to Har Adar, he aroused the suspicion of security forces, who ordered him to halt, police said.
He then pulled out a pistol and opened fire on border police and civilian security guards, before being shot.
The wounded Israeli was admitted to Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition, the hospital said.
The incident, at a settlement northwest of Jerusalem that lies near several Palestinian villages, comes nearly two years after a wave of unrest broke out.
The violence had greatly subsided in recent months.
Since October 2015, the unrest has killed at least 295 Palestinians or Arab Israelis, 50 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.
Israeli authorities say that most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.
Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.
Tags: Palestine Israel

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Curfew lifted in Iraq’s Kirkuk after Kurdish vote

KIRKUK, Iraq: A curfew on parts of Iraq’s Kirkuk was lifted Tuesday and the city was calm despite...

Sheikh Mohammed welcomes President Sissi to UAE

DUBAI: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with...

Curfew lifted in Iraq’s Kirkuk after Kurdish vote
Sheikh Mohammed welcomes President Sissi to UAE
Police confirm Palestinian gunman kills 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
US ‘deeply disappointed’ by Iraqi Kurds vote
Al-Azhar imam suspended, apologizes for singing Umm Kulthum song
Four million Kurds defy pressure, threats with independence vote
Latest News
Saudi ministry of education sacks undersecretary over viral King Faisal, Yoda photo
IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs
31 views
Russia denies it killed civilians in air strikes on Syria’s Idlib
41 views
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif appears before anti-corruption court, set to be indicted
127 views
US keeps up diplomatic efforts to deal with N. Korea crisis
78 views
China sees ‘no winner’ in a war on Korean peninsula
85 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR