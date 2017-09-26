  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Sheikh Mohammed welcomes President Sissi to UAE

Arab News |
Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid (R) walks with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (WAM)
DUBAI: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and his accompanying delegation on Monday.
The Dubai Ruler praised relations between the two countries and its people UAE state news agency WAM reported.
The two spoke on a number of issues regarding their countries and the region generally.
Sheikh Mohammed praised role played by Egypt, particularly surrounding regional security, safeguarding Arab interests, and working to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability within the region.
And he praised the economic growth witnessed by Egypt, and its progressive development in its public services across Egyptian governorates and cities, providing the best possible living standards for its citizens.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also reiterated the importance of strengthening solidarity between the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to reaffirm the values of peace, tolerance and stability in region, and combating extremism, fanaticism, and terrorism both regionally and globally.

Related Articles

DUBAI: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and his accompanying delegation on Monday.
The Dubai Ruler praised relations between the two countries and its people UAE state news agency WAM reported.
The two spoke on a number of issues regarding their countries and the region generally.
Sheikh Mohammed praised role played by Egypt, particularly surrounding regional security, safeguarding Arab interests, and working to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability within the region.
And he praised the economic growth witnessed by Egypt, and its progressive development in its public services across Egyptian governorates and cities, providing the best possible living standards for its citizens.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also reiterated the importance of strengthening solidarity between the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to reaffirm the values of peace, tolerance and stability in region, and combating extremism, fanaticism, and terrorism both regionally and globally.
Tags: Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurds they will go hungry if Turkey imposes sanctions

HABUR, Turkey: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Iraqi Kurds would go hungry if his country...

Erdogan warns of ‘ethnic war’ risk over Iraqi Kurdish independence

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned the Iraqi Kurdish leader against...

Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurds they will go hungry if Turkey imposes sanctions
Erdogan warns of ‘ethnic war’ risk over Iraqi Kurdish independence
Curfew lifted in Iraq’s Kirkuk after Kurdish vote
Sheikh Mohammed welcomes President Sissi to UAE
Police confirm Palestinian gunman kills 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
US ‘deeply disappointed’ by Iraqi Kurds vote
Latest News
Britain opens first subsidy-free solar power farm
3 views
Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurds they will go hungry if Turkey imposes sanctions
18 views
Erdogan warns of ‘ethnic war’ risk over Iraqi Kurdish independence
8 views
Barry breaks record for Premier League appearances
8 views
Olympics: S. Korea says winter Games will be safe despite nuclear threat
9 views
Japan kills 177 whales in Pacific campaign: government
51 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR