Sheikh Mohammed welcomes President Sissi to UAE

DUBAI: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and his accompanying delegation on Monday.

The Dubai Ruler praised relations between the two countries and its people UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The two spoke on a number of issues regarding their countries and the region generally.

Sheikh Mohammed praised role played by Egypt, particularly surrounding regional security, safeguarding Arab interests, and working to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability within the region.

And he praised the economic growth witnessed by Egypt, and its progressive development in its public services across Egyptian governorates and cities, providing the best possible living standards for its citizens.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also reiterated the importance of strengthening solidarity between the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to reaffirm the values of peace, tolerance and stability in region, and combating extremism, fanaticism, and terrorism both regionally and globally.

