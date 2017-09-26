US keeps up diplomatic efforts to deal with N. Korea crisis

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during a press conference with Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting in New Delhi on September 26, 2017. The United States want to resolve the escalating nuclear crisis with North Korea diplomatically, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said September 26. "We maintain the capability to deter North Korea's most dangerous threats but also to back up our diplomats in a manner that keeps this as long as possible in the diplomatic realm," he said in New Delhi after talks with India's defence minister. (AFP)

NEW DELHI: Diplomatic efforts to tackle the crisis caused by North Korea’s nuclear and missile buildup are continuing, U. S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday.

Mattis, who is on a two-day official visit to the Indian capital to strengthen military ties said pressure on North Korea had increased following a United Nations resolution.

“We continue to maintain the diplomatically led efforts in the United Nations,” he told reporters.

“You have seen unanimous UN security council resolutions passed that have increased the pressure...on the North and at the same time we maintain the capability to deter North Korea’s most dangerous threats,” he added.

NEW DELHI: Diplomatic efforts to tackle the crisis caused by North Korea’s nuclear and missile buildup are continuing, U. S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday.

Mattis, who is on a two-day official visit to the Indian capital to strengthen military ties said pressure on North Korea had increased following a United Nations resolution.

“We continue to maintain the diplomatically led efforts in the United Nations,” he told reporters.

“You have seen unanimous UN security council resolutions passed that have increased the pressure...on the North and at the same time we maintain the capability to deter North Korea’s most dangerous threats,” he added.