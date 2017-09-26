  • Search form

  • Russia denies it killed civilians in air strikes on Syria’s Idlib

Russia denies it killed civilians in air strikes on Syria’s Idlib

Reuters |
Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson General Igor Konashenkov. (Photo courtesy: video grab)
MOSCOW: The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday denied allegations that its air strikes had killed civilians in Syria’s Idlib province, saying that in the past few days it had only bombed Islamist militant fighters in the area.
Moscow said it was responding to the allegations from the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which on Monday said six civilians had been killed in the province, including a woman and a child.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also criticized Russia on Monday for the same reason, saying that recent Russian bombing in Idlib had killed civilians and moderate rebels and that this would be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited Turkey this week.
Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov of the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Russian and Syrian air forces did not bomb residential areas and accused the observatory of making up allegations and of sympathizing with radical Islamist militants.
“In the last few days, after drone reconnaissance and confirmation via other channels, Russian planes struck 10 terrorist targets in Idlib Province,” Konashenkov said.
“These were militant bases, ammunition stores, armored vehicles, rocket systems, and workshops fitting out ‘jihad jeeps’ which were located a long way from residential areas,” he said.
The targets struck had taken part in a militant offensive last week which surrounded 29 Russian military policemen who then had to be broken out in a special operation backed by air power, he added.

Related Articles

