  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs

Saudi Arabia

IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs
IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs
IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs
IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs
4 photos
JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitak Lim on Sunday hailed the swimming site dedicated for people with special needs, including special equipment, maritime safety equipment, signage and control tower.

Lim and the visiting delegation expressed their admiration of the location. It is the first of its kind dedicated for persons with disabilities to practice swimming in Saudi Arabia.

He also hailed the “efforts of the Saudi Border Guard in its quest to work on processing swimming pools on all shores of the Kingdom to suit the needs of those with special needs.”

Border Guard Director General Maj. Gen. Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi launched the site on Friday as the beginning of a Border Guard initiative for people with special needs.

“The Saudi leadership has made it a top priority to care for disabled persons and people with special needs. It made the protection of their rights a constitutional basis according to the provisions of Islam,” Al-Balawi told the visiting delegation.

He also pointed out that Vision 2030 was supportive of empowering people with special needs to obtain appropriate opportunities for education and work.

“The National Transition Program 2020 is also working on turning people with special needs from recipients of assistance to producers,” he added.

Al-Balawi recently directed the rapid establishment of a fully equipped location for swimming purposes for those with special needs to provide suitable services to beach visitors and provide support to their families.

Minister of Transport Sulaiman Al-Hamdan and the head of the Public Transport Authority, Rumih Al-Rumaih, were also present.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitak Lim on Sunday hailed the swimming site dedicated for people with special needs, including special equipment, maritime safety equipment, signage and control tower.

Lim and the visiting delegation expressed their admiration of the location. It is the first of its kind dedicated for persons with disabilities to practice swimming in Saudi Arabia.

He also hailed the “efforts of the Saudi Border Guard in its quest to work on processing swimming pools on all shores of the Kingdom to suit the needs of those with special needs.”

Border Guard Director General Maj. Gen. Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi launched the site on Friday as the beginning of a Border Guard initiative for people with special needs.

“The Saudi leadership has made it a top priority to care for disabled persons and people with special needs. It made the protection of their rights a constitutional basis according to the provisions of Islam,” Al-Balawi told the visiting delegation.

He also pointed out that Vision 2030 was supportive of empowering people with special needs to obtain appropriate opportunities for education and work.

“The National Transition Program 2020 is also working on turning people with special needs from recipients of assistance to producers,” he added.

Al-Balawi recently directed the rapid establishment of a fully equipped location for swimming purposes for those with special needs to provide suitable services to beach visitors and provide support to their families.

Minister of Transport Sulaiman Al-Hamdan and the head of the Public Transport Authority, Rumih Al-Rumaih, were also present.
Tags: Jddah Saudi Arabia Imo swimming Special needs

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi ministry of education sacks undersecretary over viral King Faisal, Yoda photo

JEDDAH: Saudi’s education minister has sacked the undersecretary after the discovery of a photo in...

IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs

JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitak Lim on Sunday...

Saudi ministry of education sacks undersecretary over viral King Faisal, Yoda photo
IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs
Saudi’s King Salman congratulates German Chancellor on election win
Muslim World League, Vatican to set up permanent liaison body
King Salman promotes 39 judges at Ministry of Justice
Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurates a SR100m real estate investment project for orphans of Madinah
Latest News
Erdogan warns of ‘ethnic war’ risk over Iraqi Kurdish independence
Barry breaks record for Premier League appearances
4 views
Olympics: S. Korea says winter Games will be safe despite nuclear threat
8 views
Japan kills 177 whales in Pacific campaign: government
37 views
Saudi ministry of education sacks undersecretary over viral King Faisal, Yoda photo
386 views
IMO secretary-general hails Saudi Border Guard initiative for persons of special needs
83 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR