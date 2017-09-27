  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 min 19 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Saudi central bank announces measures to cut mortgage costs

Reuters |
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s central bank has scrapped administrative fees for mortgage holders if they switch between fixed and floating rate loans, as part of new measures to boost the housing market.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority also announced, via its Twitter account, other measures to help reduce mortgage costs, including allowing a mortgage holder to move to a new lender without additional costs.
Mortgage laws and regulations are still being ironed out, according to one Jeddah-based analyst, and may be subject to modifications.
Nevertheless the measures fit in with Riyadh’s National Transformation Program for economic development, which includes raising the percentage of Saudi family homeowners to 52 percent by 2020, from 47 percent at present.
The international benchmark is 64 percent, according to the Saudi program document.
Saudi authorities have taken a number of measures since last year to stimulate the real estate market and ease a shortage of affordable housing.
Earlier this year, the central bank allowed banks to provide a bigger share of funding for home purchases, and the government has talked about signing deals with Asian firms on a potentially $100 billion project to build 1 million low-cost homes over the next five years.
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s central bank has scrapped administrative fees for mortgage holders if they switch between fixed and floating rate loans, as part of new measures to boost the housing market.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority also announced, via its Twitter account, other measures to help reduce mortgage costs, including allowing a mortgage holder to move to a new lender without additional costs.
Mortgage laws and regulations are still being ironed out, according to one Jeddah-based analyst, and may be subject to modifications.
Nevertheless the measures fit in with Riyadh’s National Transformation Program for economic development, which includes raising the percentage of Saudi family homeowners to 52 percent by 2020, from 47 percent at present.
The international benchmark is 64 percent, according to the Saudi program document.
Saudi authorities have taken a number of measures since last year to stimulate the real estate market and ease a shortage of affordable housing.
Earlier this year, the central bank allowed banks to provide a bigger share of funding for home purchases, and the government has talked about signing deals with Asian firms on a potentially $100 billion project to build 1 million low-cost homes over the next five years.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Threat of financial crisis has not gone away, WEF warns

DUBAI: Global economies remain at risk of further financial shocks and are ill-prepared for the...

World’s biggest uncut diamond sells for $53m

LONDON: British jeweller Graff said Tuesday it has purchased the world’s largest uncut diamond —...

Threat of financial crisis has not gone away, WEF warns
World’s biggest uncut diamond sells for $53m
Saudi central bank announces measures to cut mortgage costs
Emirates scrums down with Qantas
Thomas Cook sees tourists return to Turkey and Egypt
Abdul Latif Jameel Energy to power over 120,000 homes in Jordan
Latest News
King expresses pride in Saudi development, security, prosperity
398 views
Italian interior minister lauds Muslim World League's role in fighting extremism
90 views
Saudi Shoura Council calls on SIDF to encourage women to enter field of industrial investment
100 views
Firebrand jurist Moore wins GOP primary runoff in Alabama
71 views
Famous fake news writer found dead outside Phoenix
140 views
FBI informant testifies in blogger beheading plot trial
192 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR