  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Need more room? Twitter testing 280-character limit

Media

Need more room? Twitter testing 280-character limit

The Associated Press |
NEW YORK: Need more room to type those deep thoughts? Twitter is testing a 280-character limit for tweets, doubling the current length restriction that’s been in place since the company’s founding 11 years ago.
The test is being made available to a small subset of users and applies to languages other than Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. That’s because in those languages, Twitter notes, you can convey about double the amount of information in one character as you can in others.
The original 140-character limit was created so tweets would fit in a single text message back when people used Twitter that way. But most people now use Twitter through its mobile app, where there isn’t the same technical constraint.
Twitter has already eased the restrictions, and doesn’t count photos, videos, polls and other things toward the character limit. And users have found creative ways to get around the restrictions, including taking screenshots of blocks of text and highlighting relevant phrases.
Twitter said in a blog post Tuesday that 9 percent of all tweets in English come up against the 140-character limit, compared with just 0.4 percent of tweets in Japanese.
“Also, in all markets, when people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting — which is awesome!” the blog post reads.
Twitter acknowledged the “emotional attachment” some users might have toward the 140 characters. But it said the new limit, while double the size, is “still brief.”

Related Articles

NEW YORK: Need more room to type those deep thoughts? Twitter is testing a 280-character limit for tweets, doubling the current length restriction that’s been in place since the company’s founding 11 years ago.
The test is being made available to a small subset of users and applies to languages other than Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. That’s because in those languages, Twitter notes, you can convey about double the amount of information in one character as you can in others.
The original 140-character limit was created so tweets would fit in a single text message back when people used Twitter that way. But most people now use Twitter through its mobile app, where there isn’t the same technical constraint.
Twitter has already eased the restrictions, and doesn’t count photos, videos, polls and other things toward the character limit. And users have found creative ways to get around the restrictions, including taking screenshots of blocks of text and highlighting relevant phrases.
Twitter said in a blog post Tuesday that 9 percent of all tweets in English come up against the 140-character limit, compared with just 0.4 percent of tweets in Japanese.
“Also, in all markets, when people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting — which is awesome!” the blog post reads.
Twitter acknowledged the “emotional attachment” some users might have toward the 140 characters. But it said the new limit, while double the size, is “still brief.”
Tags: Twitter New York

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Famous fake news writer found dead outside Phoenix

PHOENIX: A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election has died outside Phoenix...

Need more room? Twitter testing 280-character limit

NEW YORK: Need more room to type those deep thoughts? Twitter is testing a 280-character limit for...

Famous fake news writer found dead outside Phoenix
Need more room? Twitter testing 280-character limit
Iran files charges against Telegram app CEO
Russia tells Facebook to localize user data or be blocked
China disrupts WhatsApp ahead of Communist Party meeting
China fines tech firms over online content
Latest News
Famous fake news writer found dead outside Phoenix
4 views
FBI informant testifies in blogger beheading plot trial
59 views
Europol warns banks ATM cyberattacks on the rise
46 views
‘A very positive sign’: congratulations pour in as Saudi women are finally allowed to drive
1084 views
Analysis
North Korea’s bark may be worse than bite in threat to shoot down US bombers
203 views
HIV rates on rise among over 50s in Europe
45 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR