Teenagers capture friend’s death in selfie without realizing

Arab News |
Students pose for a selfie, unaware that in the background their friend is drowning
DUBAI: At first this looks like any other group of friends posing for a selfie, but on closer inspection you can see the top of the head of 17-year-old Vishwas G in the background. This was the moment his friends unwittingly took a photo of the young man as he drowned
They had been enjoying a picnic while on a trip to a temple, when the students from the National College in Bangalore, India, decided to go for a swim in a pond at the historic site despite signs warning against entering the water.
“We had finished swimming and left for the Gundanjaneya temple and did not notice Vishwas’ absence,” explained one of the students named as Sumanth A, adding: “One of the students was replaying his selfie photos and noticed Vishwas drowning being captured in the frame… He immediately alerted the NCC unit chief, Prof Girish, and other friends, and by the time they returned to the Kalyani, an hour had passed. Vishwas was nowhere to be seen.”
His body was later pulled from the pond by local police.
A police spokesman said: “Govindappa (the dead boy’s father) filed a complaint alleging that negligence by the National College management cost his son his life… We registered a case of unnatural death, based on the complaint, and may register a case against the college management if a probe confirms their negligence.”

