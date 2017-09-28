Muslim World League chief: Saudi women driving decision based on logic and reasoning

JEDDAH: Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa, explained that the royal decree which permitted implementing the provisions of traffic regulations — including the issuance of driving licenses for men and women alike — is based on religious standards that put things right.

“Women, like everyone in this regard, have the right to drive, and it wouldn’t be right to deny anyone their legitimate rights because of the arguments of an isolated group.”

He added: “The Islamic and universal consensus gave this positive step their blessings because the royal decree applied Sharia Law, which is keen on granting women their rights in every possible way — not only by allowing them to drive.”

Al-Issa concluded that whoever insisted on denying women their right to drive after all the guarantees, is doubting people’s values and the capabilities of institutions, and this counts as assuming bad faith in others which is a sin in Islam.

“What they are doing as well is punishing everyone for a small group’s wrongdoing, which is unacceptable in religion and in logic.”

“King Salman has issued this decree without implementing it immediately but after a sufficient period of time, which is proof all arrangements will be taken care of wisely. Sharia Law states that if there were arguments regarding a matter, only the guardian may take a final decision, especially when senior scholars stressed that Islam does not forbid women from driving. Besides, let’s not forget that the government has always been very keen on promoting and maintaining the values on which it built its existence,” Al-Issa added.

