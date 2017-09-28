  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 49 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Britain’s Carillion lifted by Middle East bid report

Reuters |
Shares in Carillion have fallen nearly 75 percent since mid-July. (Reuters)
LONDON: Takeover speculation drove Carillion shares almost 20 percent higher on Wednesday after a London newspaper reported that a Middle Eastern firm was preparing a bid for the struggling construction and support services company.
A spokeswoman said Carillion did not comment on “market speculation” in response to a City A.M. report on Tuesday which said a Middle Eastern construction group planned to submit a letter of intent for a takeover.
Carillion, whose market capitalization has dropped to £200 million ($268 million) from a peak of £1.67 billion a decade ago, is set to report first-half results on Friday.
City A.M. reported that the potential buyer would wait to analyze Carillion’s results and the state of its finances before tabling any bid.
Shares in Carillion have fallen nearly 75 percent since mid-July when it booked an £845 million writedown on construction contracts and announced the departure of its chief executive.
Carillion’s troubles have been compounded by its debt and pension obligations, as well as problems collecting cash.
The company said in July its first half average net debt was £695 million, while its pension deficit net of tax was £587 million. Carillion is selling non-core businesses and has suspended its dividend to try to reduce its debt burden.
Winning new contracts had become harder as spending in the Middle East adjusted to lower oil prices, and the firm had also experienced some delays in British public spending decisions since Britain voted to leave the EU.
Carillion has said it will focus on rail and property services as it seeks to turn itself around.

Related Articles

LONDON: Takeover speculation drove Carillion shares almost 20 percent higher on Wednesday after a London newspaper reported that a Middle Eastern firm was preparing a bid for the struggling construction and support services company.
A spokeswoman said Carillion did not comment on “market speculation” in response to a City A.M. report on Tuesday which said a Middle Eastern construction group planned to submit a letter of intent for a takeover.
Carillion, whose market capitalization has dropped to £200 million ($268 million) from a peak of £1.67 billion a decade ago, is set to report first-half results on Friday.
City A.M. reported that the potential buyer would wait to analyze Carillion’s results and the state of its finances before tabling any bid.
Shares in Carillion have fallen nearly 75 percent since mid-July when it booked an £845 million writedown on construction contracts and announced the departure of its chief executive.
Carillion’s troubles have been compounded by its debt and pension obligations, as well as problems collecting cash.
The company said in July its first half average net debt was £695 million, while its pension deficit net of tax was £587 million. Carillion is selling non-core businesses and has suspended its dividend to try to reduce its debt burden.
Winning new contracts had become harder as spending in the Middle East adjusted to lower oil prices, and the firm had also experienced some delays in British public spending decisions since Britain voted to leave the EU.
Carillion has said it will focus on rail and property services as it seeks to turn itself around.
Tags: Markets Carillion

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Trump proposes biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump proposed on Wednesday the biggest US tax overhaul in three...

Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp. is establishing a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with...

Trump proposes biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years
Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
China’s COMAC says C919 jet completes second test flight
Uber defends business model at UK tribunal on worker rights
Britain’s Carillion lifted by Middle East bid report
Daesh threat cools outsourcing boom in Philippines, industry leaders say
Latest News
Panel falls from All Nippon Airways aircraft in Japan
2 views
Trump proposes biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years
44 views
Cuba sonic mystery deepens after fruitless probes
28 views
Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
125 views
China’s COMAC says C919 jet completes second test flight
133 views
Japan’s Abe calls for a snap election after parliament dissolved
103 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR