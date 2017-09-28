  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • UAE maid jailed for tearing up Qur’an, faces deportation

Offbeat

UAE maid jailed for tearing up Qur’an, faces deportation

Arab News |
It is a criminal offense in the UAE to damage or deface the Qur’an. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: A UAE-based maid has been jailed for five years after she tore up a copy of the Qur’an during an argument with her employer.
The incident happened when the employer accused the 22-year-old Indonesian maid of stealing from their home – a claim vehemently denied by the employee, UAE daily Gulf News reported.
The argument – which happened in August – worsened when the maid’s denial was ignored and she took a copy of the Qur’an and started to tear it up.
The maid will be deported once she has served her sentence.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A UAE-based maid has been jailed for five years after she tore up a copy of the Qur’an during an argument with her employer.
The incident happened when the employer accused the 22-year-old Indonesian maid of stealing from their home – a claim vehemently denied by the employee, UAE daily Gulf News reported.
The argument – which happened in August – worsened when the maid’s denial was ignored and she took a copy of the Qur’an and started to tear it up.
The maid will be deported once she has served her sentence.
Tags: UAE crime Quran religion

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Work mugs have your colleagues’ poo on them, it is scientifically proven

DUBAI: Next time your colleague offers you a cup of tea or coffee, consider two things: that the...

UAE maid jailed for tearing up Qur’an, faces deportation

DUBAI: A UAE-based maid has been jailed for five years after she tore up a copy of the Qur’an...

Work mugs have your colleagues’ poo on them, it is scientifically proven
UAE maid jailed for tearing up Qur’an, faces deportation
Game of Thrones lovers Harington and Leslie to marry in real life
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91
To women of color, Rihanna’s cosmetics launch is personal
Grateful cast, creators ready for ‘Will & Grace’ return
Latest News
Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
875 views
Chinese moon missions delayed by rocket failure: report
49 views
Seven killed by car bomb explosion in Mogadishu — police
44 views
Vanuatu orders full evacuation of Ambae island as volcano threatens to erupt
49 views
Ancelotti sacked by Bayern Munich
55 views
Taiwan to allow visa-free entry for visitors from Philippines
67 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR