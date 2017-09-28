UAE maid jailed for tearing up Qur’an, faces deportation

DUBAI: A UAE-based maid has been jailed for five years after she tore up a copy of the Qur’an during an argument with her employer.

The incident happened when the employer accused the 22-year-old Indonesian maid of stealing from their home – a claim vehemently denied by the employee, UAE daily Gulf News reported.

The argument – which happened in August – worsened when the maid’s denial was ignored and she took a copy of the Qur’an and started to tear it up.

The maid will be deported once she has served her sentence.

