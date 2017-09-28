  • Search form

Work mugs have your colleagues’ poo on them, it is scientifically proven

Arab News |
You won’t be smiling so much when you see what else was on that cup. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Next time your colleague offers you a cup of tea or coffee, consider two things: that the mug is one that you washed and when they ask “one lump or two?” that it is definitely sugar they are referring to.

Okay the second is a joke, but scientists have just revealed research that 90 percent of mugs in office kitchens are covered in germs and 20 percent of those carry fecal matter – yes you did read that right, one fifth of the mugs have your colleagues’ poo on them.

Dr Gerba, professor of environmental microbiology at the University of Arizona, said it was the fault of dirty kitchen sponges that are rarely replaced.

“Coliform bacteria were present on 20 percent of the coffee cups before and 100 percent of the coffee cups after wiping with a dish cloth or sponge. ‘No E. coli was found on cups prior to wiping. However, 20 percent of coffee cups were positive for E. coli after wiping. ‘The presence of insanitary conditions in office kitchen and/or coffee preparation areas is of concern,” Gerba explained.

Of course this horrid problem is easily avoided by simply taking the mug home and washing it yourself, alternatively persuading the facilities management people to invest in “small office cup washer,” Dr. Gerba said.

Or, if you are really horrified, then nipping round to one of the coffee shops and getting your warm brown stuff – yes that is tea or coffee, not the other stuff – in a disposable cup is a possible alternative.

Tags: coffee tea Offbeat hygiene

