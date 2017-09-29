More efforts required to complete solar energy program in Saudi Arabia: ministry official

RIYADH: Saleh Al-Awaji, deputy minister for electricity affairs, said that the ministerial committee to regulate the household solar energy requires more efforts to complete the solar energy program, following the regulation sheet put forward by the Electricity and Co-Generation Regulatory Authority (ECRA).

In a press conference held on Thursday to discuss the organization of the Saudi Electricity Forum, Al-Awaji said: “The committee, led by the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, will complete the requirements. However, there are other requirements that are needed to be addressed before the launching the program as planned.”

He added that the nationalization of electricity products had reached 60 percent, and that the restructuring of the electricity sector was doing well and would be achieved within a year or so.

“The products, such as cables and high-pressure connectors are locally manufactured. We will nationalize power distribution centers and electrical control panels. Through the past few years, we have begun to nationalize some heavy industries in cooperation with the relevant power authorities. There are some manufacturers who build turbines with a productivity exceeding 300MW.”

He pointed out that “restructuring the sector is currently in progress, and will be done within one year, unless this period extends due to challenges we are facing.”

Al-Awaji stressed that the nationalization of industries related to the power sector will continue until local needs are fulfilled, indicating that increasing energy efficiency has a positive impact on energy prices in the Kingdom, which are not very far from international prices.

He said that the ministry is also working to achieve development in this field by nationalizing the sector, the techniques used and the human workforce, and by using local products, relying on research and studies to improve quality, and achieve sustainability and safety standards.

He revealed that the exhibition would showcase the achievements of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative which was launched a year ago during the Saudi Electricity Forum. He added that the forum would provide investment opportunities related to renewable energy and the nationalization of services, indicating that renewable energy was an important factor in developing and boosting the electricity sector.

The forum aims to achieve a set of objectives, including addressing issues and challenges facing the electricity sector; suggesting appropriate solutions within the framework of Vision 2030; following up on the latest technologies and developments in the electricity industry; attracting more local and foreign investments; and providing practical and applicable recommendations for the development of the electricity sector in Saudi Arabia.

The forum will also discuss the policies and plans for the sector, electricity efficiency, development of the electricity market, privatization, and renewable energy in the Kingdom.

