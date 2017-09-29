Saudi Arabia, China hold identical views on Syrian issue, combating terror

RIYADH: The Chinese special envoy for the Syrian crisis, Xie Xiaoyan, who was on a brief visit to the capital on Wednesday, said that his country shares a common goal with Saudi Arabia to maintain peace and stability in the region and to resolve the continuing conflict in Syria.

During his short stay in Riyadh, the envoy held talks with the Foreign Ministry’s undersecretary for political and economic affairs, Adel bin Siraj Mirdad, and discussed the latest developments in the Syrian crisis.

He also met with the representatives from the Syrian Opposition Group, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Islamic Studies Prince Turki Al-Faisal, and the secretary-general of the center, Saud bin Saleh Al-Sarhan.

Describing his visit as the second visit to the Kingdom after taking office, he said he came here to hold discussions on the Syrian issue with officials, and to have consultations with Saudi officials as to what measures should be taken to resolve this crisis.

He said he wished to see peace, stability and security maintained in the country for Syrians to have a better life. Already more than 700,000 Syrians have died and the killing had to stop for peaceful living in Syria.

He called on all parties involved in the crisis to take positive measures to restore peace and security in the country. “We want to stop the bloodshed and see that Syrians lead a normal life enjoying their rights and privileges,” the envoy stressed.

Detailing the positive developments that have taken place in Syria, Xie said the number of conflicts had been reduced among the warring parties, cease-fires were being maintained, and the fight against terror was aggressively continuing. Terror was a common enemy to all countries, and there was a strong need to crush all terrorist organizations, he noted.

He hoped that the coalition forces succeed in successfully fighting terror within a period of months. “Regaining Raqqa is not very far,” he added. Final victory against terror will be won by the coalition forces, he stressed.

It is preferable to reach solutions through dialogue and negotiations, he noted.



“We want to see an end to the bloodshed, armed conflicts and see Syrian refugees return to their homeland,” he said, pointing out that a common direction would facilitate political settlement through consensus among all concerned parties.

