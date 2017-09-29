Saudi education minister presides over ALESCO session to elect new director general

RIYADH: Minister of Education Ahmed Al-Issa yesterday presided over the sixth irregular session of the general conference of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALESCO) held in Kuwait to elect a new director general to replace Abdullah Al-Mohareb who passed away in May.

Al-Issa said in a press conference: “It is an honor for me to attend this meeting to instill educational and religious values in our Arab and educational communities leading to a brighter future.”

“The organization is doing its important role in coming up with ideas and activities for educational projects, which prompts us to support it through these hard times. Therefore, we have to stand united and exert all our possible efforts to preserve the organization by providing the necessary financial support,” he said.

“The responsibility is huge and historic, and our hopes for this meeting are high. We shall stand united to provide the present and coming generations with Islamic and humanitarian values objectively and justly. Through this meeting, we turn the page as a step that stresses our achievements, quality standards, our important values of forgiveness and rejection of hatred,” Al-Issa said.

“We support international efforts to fight terrorism, in accordance with the Islamic Shariah that bans any assault and stresses the need for respecting laws and regulations. We shall also work on achieving the predicted visions and goals, and seek to encourage and promote qualitative initiatives for a better future.”

He pointed out that the organization’s priorities today is electing a new director general who has the required experience and wisdom, and has a qualitative plan to maintain and preserve the Arab-Islamic identity of the organization.

He added that the success of the long-established organization’s goals and objectives depends on choosing the right person for this position.

