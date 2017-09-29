  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Formula One: Red Bulls’ Verstappen sets pace in rain-hit Malaysia practice

Sports

Formula One: Red Bulls’ Verstappen sets pace in rain-hit Malaysia practice

AFP |
Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen powers his car during the first practice session of the Formula One Malaysia Grand Prix in Sepang on September 29. (AFP)
SEPANG, Malaysia: The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo set the early pace as the first practice session for the Malaysian Grand Prix was cut short by heavy rain on Friday.
After the first 30 minutes were lost because of a flooded track, lap times tumbled toward the end of the truncated, hour-long session as the track dried and drivers switched to intermediate tires.
Verstappen managed just 11 laps in the session but his best at 1-minute 48.962 seconds was 0.757-second quicker than Ricciardo.
Fernando Alonso left it till the last few minutes in his McLaren, adorned with a test halo driver protection system, to set some fast laps.
It proved an astute decision as the final of his six completed laps propelled him up to third, but still two seconds adrift of Verstappen as the Red Bulls proved untouchable in the conditions.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton did not bother to leave the shelter of the Mercedes garage until 30 minutes from the end of the session, and could only set the sixth fastest time.
His 1:51.518 on the last of his eight timed laps of the 5.54-kilometer Sepang International Circuit was three seconds behind the leading Red Bull and eclipsed by both Ferraris.
Hamilton’s championship rival Sebastian Vettel was fifth quickest in 1:51.009, four-tenths slower than Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, who enjoyed his maiden grand prix win at the Malaysian track back in 2003.
Rookie French driver Pierre Gasly stayed out longest in the trying conditions on his Formula One debut.
The 21-year-old completed 14 laps in his Toro Rosso — more than any other driver in the session — with the best of 1:52.380 good enough for an impressive ninth place on the timing sheets.

Related Articles

SEPANG, Malaysia: The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo set the early pace as the first practice session for the Malaysian Grand Prix was cut short by heavy rain on Friday.
After the first 30 minutes were lost because of a flooded track, lap times tumbled toward the end of the truncated, hour-long session as the track dried and drivers switched to intermediate tires.
Verstappen managed just 11 laps in the session but his best at 1-minute 48.962 seconds was 0.757-second quicker than Ricciardo.
Fernando Alonso left it till the last few minutes in his McLaren, adorned with a test halo driver protection system, to set some fast laps.
It proved an astute decision as the final of his six completed laps propelled him up to third, but still two seconds adrift of Verstappen as the Red Bulls proved untouchable in the conditions.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton did not bother to leave the shelter of the Mercedes garage until 30 minutes from the end of the session, and could only set the sixth fastest time.
His 1:51.518 on the last of his eight timed laps of the 5.54-kilometer Sepang International Circuit was three seconds behind the leading Red Bull and eclipsed by both Ferraris.
Hamilton’s championship rival Sebastian Vettel was fifth quickest in 1:51.009, four-tenths slower than Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, who enjoyed his maiden grand prix win at the Malaysian track back in 2003.
Rookie French driver Pierre Gasly stayed out longest in the trying conditions on his Formula One debut.
The 21-year-old completed 14 laps in his Toro Rosso — more than any other driver in the session — with the best of 1:52.380 good enough for an impressive ninth place on the timing sheets.
Tags: sports racing Formula One Malaysia Red Bull Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Formula One: Drain cover blow-out prompts track safety check

SEPANG, Malaysia: Formula One officials launched an inspection of every drain cover at the Sepang...

Man City striker Aguero injured in Dutch car crash: club

LONDON: Manchester City’s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero “sustained injuries” in a car crash in...

Formula One: Drain cover blow-out prompts track safety check
Man City striker Aguero injured in Dutch car crash: club
Disgraced US football star O.J. Simpson to be released from prison
Formula One: Red Bulls’ Verstappen sets pace in rain-hit Malaysia practice
England suspends Stokes, Hales after incident on night out
Neymar leads PSG past Bayern, Batshuayi winner sinks Atletico
Latest News
Duterte govt slams 39 countries calling for end to killings in Philippines
Philippine banking system outlook stable despite rapid loan growth, Moody’s says
17 views
King Salman calls for draft law criminalizing sexual harassment
39 views
China’s C919 passenger jet could do 3rd test flight within days — COMAC exec
135 views
Chinese Muslims told ‘hand over Qur’ans and prayer mats or face harsh punishment’
1270 views
US shale hinders hopes for oil market rebalancing
146 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR