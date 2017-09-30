  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi arrested for threatening female drivers on social media

ARAB NEWS |
A source at the public prosecutor’s office said it would not allow anyone to harm Saudi security. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Police in the Eastern Province have arrested a young man who threatened female drivers on social media.
Public Prosecutor Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Muajab directed the arrest after a video clip was posted of the man threatening to burn any woman’s car he spots on the streets.
The seven-second video went viral as the authorities looked for the man, who appeared to be a Saudi in his 20s.
Police spokesman Col. Ziad Al-Ruqaiti said he will be prosecuted.
A source at the public prosecutor’s office said it would not allow anyone to harm Saudi security, incite others or violate regulations. “It’s beautiful to hear the news of his arrest, and even more beautiful to circulate the news to let everyone know there’s a strict law and we’re not living in the jungle,” tweeted Saleh Al-Ghamdi.
Another Twitter user recalled King Salman’s words: “We will resolutely confront all those who attack the stability of the homeland and citizens’ security, and will hold accountable anyone who tries to tamper with the security and stability of the Kingdom.”
After his arrest, the man appeared in a video apologizing to everyone who took offense to his first video.
“Everything was a joke and games,” he said, adding that he did not know it would be taken seriously by people and the authorities.

