Suicide bomber kills several near Kabul mosque

KABUL: Up to six people were killed when a suicide bomber posing as a shepherd blew himself up near a mosque in Kabul on Friday, police said, as Muslims prepared to commemorate an Islamic event.

As many as 20 others were wounded in the attack, which happened in the north of the Afghan capital as worshippers were inside Hussainia mosque for Friday prayers.

“The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 meters from Hussainia mosque,” Gen. Salim Almas, Kabul’s criminal investigative director, told AFP.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on Facebook that five civilians were killed and 20 others were wounded. Three suspects have been detained.

Kabul’s Emergency hospital tweeted that it had received 19 wounded including four children.

A photo posted on Twitter purportedly taken at the scene of the attack shows a man lying on the ground, covered in blood. A severed leg belonging to someone else is beside him.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but following the attack the Taliban were quick to distance themselves from the bombing.

“Today’s Kabul attack has nothing to do with us. After a thorough investigation we found out that we had no operation in Kabul, and this attack is not linked to us,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told AFP.

A shopkeeper told AFP that the suicide bomber blew himself to bits after he was identified by suspicious civilian guards who had set up a checkpoint about 200 meters from the mosque.

The attacker had apparently wanted to reach the mosque while worshippers were still inside the prayer hall.

Afghan security forces patrolled the dirt street where the attack happened. Nearby shops, most of which would have been closed on a Friday, were damaged by the blast.

Salim Shaheen, who was inside the mosque at the time of the explosion, told AFP there were multiple casualties.

“We were busy offering our Friday prayers when a big bang happened and we stopped prayers and rushed out,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen said “several people were killed and wounded.” He and other bystanders took 15 people including six children to hospital.

Afghan officials blamed the bombing — the first major sectarian attack on a key religious day in Afghanistan — on Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

KABUL: Up to six people were killed when a suicide bomber posing as a shepherd blew himself up near a mosque in Kabul on Friday, police said, as Muslims prepared to commemorate an Islamic event.

As many as 20 others were wounded in the attack, which happened in the north of the Afghan capital as worshippers were inside Hussainia mosque for Friday prayers.

“The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 meters from Hussainia mosque,” Gen. Salim Almas, Kabul’s criminal investigative director, told AFP.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on Facebook that five civilians were killed and 20 others were wounded. Three suspects have been detained.

Kabul’s Emergency hospital tweeted that it had received 19 wounded including four children.

A photo posted on Twitter purportedly taken at the scene of the attack shows a man lying on the ground, covered in blood. A severed leg belonging to someone else is beside him.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but following the attack the Taliban were quick to distance themselves from the bombing.

“Today’s Kabul attack has nothing to do with us. After a thorough investigation we found out that we had no operation in Kabul, and this attack is not linked to us,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told AFP.

A shopkeeper told AFP that the suicide bomber blew himself to bits after he was identified by suspicious civilian guards who had set up a checkpoint about 200 meters from the mosque.

The attacker had apparently wanted to reach the mosque while worshippers were still inside the prayer hall.

Afghan security forces patrolled the dirt street where the attack happened. Nearby shops, most of which would have been closed on a Friday, were damaged by the blast.

Salim Shaheen, who was inside the mosque at the time of the explosion, told AFP there were multiple casualties.

“We were busy offering our Friday prayers when a big bang happened and we stopped prayers and rushed out,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen said “several people were killed and wounded.” He and other bystanders took 15 people including six children to hospital.

Afghan officials blamed the bombing — the first major sectarian attack on a key religious day in Afghanistan — on Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.